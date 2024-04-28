Highlights LeBron James' passion for the game causes meme-worthy moments, as it did in Game 4 against the Nuggets on Saturday.

Lakers players have expressed discontent over officiating and missed calls.

Tension around the Lakers remains high as they seek to stay alive, down 3-1 in their first round series.

LeBron James’ passion for the game has brought him otherworldly success. It has also brought fans plenty of meme-worthy moments.

With nine minutes left in the game, LeBron had an animated reaction to the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff refusing to use a challenge over a missed out-of-bounds call in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets.

A replay shown on the telecast showed that James was correct in thinking that the ball should have gone the way of the Lakers rather than the Nuggets.

James, Lakers Have Been Vocal About Officiating

Davis has also expressed discontent over execution and direction

It isn’t the first time LeBron or the Lakers expressed their displeasure over missed calls as well as their issues with the coaching staff in this series. After Game 2, D’Angelo Russell tweeted out his frustration over a missed call against him.

LeBron also had pointed comments against the replay center.

"I don't understand what's going on in the replay center, to be honest. ... [Russell] clearly gets hit in the face on a drive. What the f--- do we have a replay center for if it's going to go [like that]. It doesn't make sense to me."

Emotions at an All-Time High in LA

James matchup versus Denver a ‘one-game series’

Broken streak aside, the Lakers’ win versus the Nuggets only assured them of a lifeline rather than actual glory. The tension is still high across the team and the least they can do is to take it one game at a time.

"We've given ourselves another lifeline. It's a one-game series for us. Monday's game is the most important game of the season for us, we know that." – LeBron James

Alignment has been an issue all season long between the Lakers’ stars and their coaching staff. At least when it comes to the mindset needed coming into Game 5, James and Ham seem to be on the same page. They’ll be needing more of this to avoid LeBron outbursts in the future and to rack up the needed wins to make history.

”Beautiful day alive to stay alive. That was the message yesterday day and today. Just win one game, we gotta refocus, recalibrate, and have that same mindset going up to Denver.” – Darvin Ham