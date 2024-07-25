Highlights Team USA's road to a fifth consecutive gold at Paris 2024 is filled with increased international competition.

LeBron James emerges as the key player and 'glue' for Team USA's Olympic success, showcasing his elite performance even at 39-years of age.

Despite facing some challenges, Team USA remains set on Olympic gold, with James leading the charge in his final Games appearance.

The path to becoming Olympics gold medalists for the fifth consecutive Games at Paris 2024 Olympic Games may be the hardest it has ever been for Team USA Olympics , with growing parity in the international game.

But, if they are to achieve that feat, basketball insider Mark Medina argues that 39-year-old LeBron James will need to be the ‘glue’ of the team, with him expected to play one of the most prominent roles within the team.

USA’s Pre-Olympics Showcase Not Plain-Sailing

5-0 record does not tell the whole story

In the build-up to their Olympics campaign, Team USA played a five-game showcase across three countries, including the USA, Abu Dhabi and England.

While the first contest was a double-digit win, their second outing against Australia would see the final score a little too close for comfort, resulting in a 98-92 win, but the USA had, at one point, led by as many as 16 points. But the L.A. Lakers ’ Anthony Davis would help stave off the Boomers with a 17 point, 14 rebound outing.

Team USA - Olympic Preparation Games Opponent Result Score Canada W 86-72 Australia W 98-92 Serbia W 105-79 South Sudan W 101-100 Germany W 92-88

Their third game against a Nikola Jokic -led Serbian side was more of what many had expected, blowing the European side out by a margin of 105-79.

But it was the two games held in London, against South Sudan and reigning FIBA World Cup Champions Germany, that the USA struggled to get over the line, though they did do so, with the help of LeBron James, who took over both games in the fourth quarters to ensure they finished the showcase undefeated.

The Lakers’ star’s performances on both nights hardly surprised Team USA head coach Steve Kerr , as his initial shock at James was how hard he went in practice, where he detailed in the team’s media availability prior to the South Sudan match-up how he was ‘blown away’ by the 20-time NBA All-Star’s mentality in training camp.

Kerr also had no doubts that James would be one of the definitive starters on the team in Paris, alongside Stephen Curry and Joel Joel Embiid , with him viewed as one of the most integral figures within the roster due to his plethora of experience, and high-level play, and even joked that the pressure would be on either James or Curry to make the biggest shots in the game, should that be necessary.

One of the biggest takeaways to come out of their final game before they begin their Olympic gold medal bid on Sunday is the amount of three-pointers they allowed their opposition to take. Germany attempted 28 more long-range attempts, and had they been able to convert on more than 28.9 percent, then the USA could well have been punished for it, so that is definitely something they will be looking to tighten up on before their first Group C game against Serbia.

James Will Be the ‘Glue’ to Team USA

Despite being the oldest member of the team, and being on a team stacked with All-Star talent and future Hall-of-Fame players, Medina believes that James is still the best player on the team, and that he is one of the players on the team with the biggest stature and experience, that will help bind the group together.

“He's very instrumental. He’s the best player on the team right now. He's already won two Olympic gold medals in Beijing and in London, in ’08 and ’12. He's also one of the most experienced. And so, even though they have veteran players and former Olympic, returnees. Steph Curry has never played in the Olympics before, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum have, but it's not the same level of stature that LeBron James has had. He's going to really be the glue to not only guide them because of his talent, but also adjusting to the international game.

LeBron James Has ‘Set the Tone’ in Practice

Medina stated that Kerr has been blown away by James’ attitude in training camp thus far, in terms of how hard he has played and the level of intensity, as well as leadership, that he has brought to the team.

As it pertains to their medal chances, though, the journalist does feel the gold medal is theirs to lose, but that the competition between teams will be stronger than ever.

“I think it's also telling Steve Kerr was saying first day of practice, he turned to Ty Lue and Eric Spoelstra - Ty Lue coached LeBron in Cleveland, Spoelstra coached LeBron in Miami - and Kerr asked them both, ‘does he always play this hard?’ He was taken aback that he was just going at it every single drill during Team USA practice, and they both said, ‘all the time’. He's really set the tone with what practice should be about, which is about having a hard-nosed, competitive mindset. And this isn't just some breezy summer league walk through, this is the Olympics. And while I do think that the USA are going to win because they have all their best guys, they have a lot of good competition with Canada and France, most notably, and they're going to have to earn their way to get that gold medal because of how much parity there is in their international game.”

Proving He Is Still the ‘King

Team USA have needed him to come up clutch to get the W

Even after having played 21 seasons in the league, James is still playing at an elite level, and was recently voted as Team USA's best player despite the stack of All-Stars and future Hall-of-Fame talent that is on the roster, and that showed particularly in their two previous exhibition contests.

James’ 23-point night, including the go-ahead basket with just eight seconds remaining on the clock, helped lead the USA to a comeback win and, thus, avoid the upset over South Sudan - the only African side that will feature in the Paris Olympics - with the final score 101-100.

Again, when Germany came alive in the third period - despite Team USA having been leading by 11 points at half-time - and mounted a comeback of their own, it was the 39-year-old, again, who nullified their lead, scoring 11 of his 20 points in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter which saw them clinch on to victory by four points.

LeBron James' Exhibition Stats (5 GP) Category Statistic MPG 22.2 PPG 14.0 APG 3.6 FG% 63.0

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be James' fourth appearance, having participated in 2004 Athens, 2008 Beijing and 2012 London before, which sees him enter the Games tied as the most experienced player on Team USA's roster, with Kevin Durant , who has participated in the previous three Olympic Games, and winning three gold medals.

As it stands, though, Durant still hasn't returned to the court following a calf injury he sustained back in June, but he has been outspoken in saying that he is 'grinding' to be able to get back to help out his team in what could be their toughest Olympic challenge yet.

While Durant is Team USA's all-time leading scorer in Olympic history, with 435 total points and a scoring average of 19.8 points per contest, James also has a good Olympic record, in which he has amassed an average of 11.4 points on 60.1 percent scoring from the field, and 37.9 percent from downtown, along with four rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

While Team USA have certainly shown that they are capable of winning without Durant, if James was out of the equation, the results of the showcase would likely have been very, very different, and with the talent gap between the USA and the rest of the world closing, this just highlights how integral the 39-year-old is to their quest for gold in what is his Olympic swansong, and potentially even his final major achievement of his illustrious career.

