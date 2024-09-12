Key Takeaways The Lakers maintained their core duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, with little other activity in off-season upgrades.

LeBron James' extension is seen as a bargain by Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, despite the high cap hit.

LeBron's impact on the Lakers is seen as a key reason for their success. He helped re-shaped the franchise, and performed at an unprecedented level in year 21.

The L.A. Lakers ’ only port of business this summer was ensuring that they kept LeBron James with the franchise for a little while longer, and despite the 20-time All-Star commanding a $48.7 million cap hit during the 2024-25 NBA season, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss still believes he is a bargain, and that is something that league insider Mark Medina wholly agrees with.

Rinse and Repeat in L.A.

Leaning on their All-Star duo to carry them again after no off-season upgrades

The summer offseason was a quiet one for the Lakers, who, aside from tying James down to an extension that will keep him with the franchise for at least another season, with the second year of his two-year, $104 million extension being a player option, did little else as it pertains to the free agency market.

The 39-year-old’s extension hardly came as a surprise to those around the league after his son, Bronny James , was drafted by the Lakers with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft , while they also added marksman Dalton Knecht out of Tennessee.

Aside from their two rookie additions, the Lakers are mainly running it back with their core spearheaded by one of the best one-two punch duos in the league in James and Anthony Davis .

LeBron James and Anthony Davis - 2023-24 Two-Man Lineup Category Statistic OFF RTG 116.8 DEF RTG 113.4 NET RTG 3.4 TS% 61.4 PIE 54.0

The other All-Star on the team, D'Angelo Russell - who was widely expected to have moved on – is also still with the team after he decided to opt in to his $18.7 million player option, citing the appointment of new head coach, JJ Redick , as a reason he wanted to stay after he replaced Darvin Ham.

However, don’t rule out a trade involving the nine-year veteran just yet, as the Lakers have reportedly been shopping the All-Star since he opted in - It’s just that there isn’t really a market for him as it stands.

With James heading into his 21st season in the league, there shouldn't be too much pressure on him to deliver a championship, but because of the Lakers' stature as a franchise, there virtually always is.

But, even though he will be earning $48-plus million next season, by far the most on the team next season, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss came out and admitted that she still views having the veteran on the roster as a 'bargain'.

James Was the ‘Primary Reason’ the Lakers Won in 2020

Medina agrees with Jeanie Buss that, despite his lucrative contract, James is a bargain for the Lakers. He goes on to explain that this is because he essentially re-transformed the franchise back into regular playoff contenders after so many years of being stuck in a cycle of mediocrity.

LeBron James is 100 percent a bargain. This is usually what happens when you're looking at NBA superstars, even in the real world, they're making so much money. But when you're looking at how much revenue they create, even though the NBA players union share basketball-related income, they're usually more of a driving force in revenue than the actual franchise. Now, in the Lakers' case, because they're an iconic brand, they have a rebuttal against that. But, LeBron James is a bargain for both business and basketball reasons. He was the primary reason why they won a championship in 2020, and you also have to look at the context of the Lakers’ dysfunction before he came. They went through their worst stretch in playoff history.

James Going to L.A. Was a ‘Real Game Changer’

Medina further elaborated on how much of an impact he feels James has had since coming over to the organization back in 2018, where he states that the 20-time All-Star’s arrival alone diminished the ‘dysfunction’ that was all around the Lakers.

Additionally, the journalist still believes that even if the Lakers never win another championship in the James era, his time in Los Angeles will still be fondly looked back on as a success because of his role in re-shaping the franchise back into its winning identity.

Some of their shortcomings had to do with Kobe Bryant's season-ending injuries toward the end of his career, but there was a lot of dysfunction with different coaching changes, the front office dynamic, free agent mishaps, and LeBron James going there was a real game changer, not just because of LeBron, but the way it impacted the rest of the team. He's a bargain, and I will say that even though the Lakers are always championship or bust, and he can always enhance his legacy within the Lakers, always enhance his legacy within the All-Time GOAT debate, and his own body of work, I think that if things stand as is for the rest of his career with the Lakers, it will still be seen as a great accomplishment, because of that championship in 2020 and the way that he helped turn that franchise around.

Unprecedented Level of Performance

James still showed he could perform in year 21

There are a handful of players who have played in 21 seasons or more, with Vince Carter being the only player to eclipse the 22-season mark, that is until James suits up this season.

But, even some of the league's greats, such as Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Garnett were unable to perform at the level James has in his 21st year in the NBA, with the four-time NBA champion finishing the 2023-24 regular season ranking inside the top-20 for scoring.

LeBron James' Stats vs. Players in Year 21 Category LeBron James Vince Carter Kevin Garnett Dirk Nowitzki MIN 35.3 14.6 38 51 PTS 25.7 5.0 3.2 7.3 REB 7.3 2.1 3.9 3.1 AST 8.3 0.8 1.6 0.7 FG% 54.0 35.2 47.9 35.9

In fact, he ranked 16th in the league, and led the Lakers with 25.7 points shooting at a 54.0 percent clip from the field and 41.0 percent from behind the three-point line, while he also led the team in assists with 8.3.

He would also rack up the boards, averaging 7.3 rebounds per contest, along with 1.3 steals.

All of these numbers surpass his rookie season back in 2003-24, where he recorded 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, shooting 41.7 percent from the field and just 29.0 percent from distance, which is a testament to his longevity in this league.

While we still likely have a few seasons left of watching James, his career is coming closer and closer to running its course, and basketball fans, and players alike, should not take his greatness for granted, no matter where you may have him in the GOAT debate.

Live in the moment, because every day James steps onto the court, he is making history.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.