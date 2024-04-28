Highlights Lakers show resilience in Game 4 win, led by LeBron James and strong efforts from supporting cast.

Never count LeBron James out.

Facing a first round series sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, James and the Los Angeles Lakers put together one of their strongest efforts of the season for a 119-108 in Game 4 to keep their playoff journey alive.

James, as expected, led the way for the Lakers, scoring a team-high 30 points while shooting 14-for-23 from the field. LeBron influenced all facets of play, grabbing five rebounds, dishing four assists and even nabbing three steals for a vintage playoff performance.

As he seems to do with every game in his 21st NBA season, James reached yet another milestone on Saturday, becoming only the fourth player in league history to score 30 points in a playoff game after his 39th birthday. He joins Reggie Miller, Karl Malone and fellow Lakers legend Kareem-Abdul Jabbar on the illustrious list.

Lakers Show Up in Game 4

Stars, role players pull out season-saving win

James' 30-point night was crucial to the Lakers' big win, but he couldn't have done it without a desperate effort from his teammates.

Anthony Davis kept up his strong playoff form with a 25-point, 23-rebound performance. Austin Reaves poured in 21 points of his season, while D'Angelo Russell bounced back from a horrid 0-point outing in Game 3 with 21 points of his own, on 8-for-15 shooting.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Davis currently leads the 2024 NBA Playoffs in points, rebounds and minutes.

The Lakers will be especially encouraged by Russell's strong shooting night, as they've come to rely on the guard's proven scoring prowess this season.

"I loved it. I told him to go crazy...I'm so proud of that kid. Everything that we've been through as a team, on the court, off the court, injuries, we deserve this tonight. It could be our time, why not us?" – Darvin Ham

Reaves was quick to heap praise on his backcourt buddy, who could use his big night as a springboard for the Game 5.

"We need him to be at his highest level to be successful and tonight that's what he did. It's probably easier to go fold, but he didn't."

LeBron and Co. will look to use this momentum to extend their series even further with a win in Denver on Monday night.