Highlights Following a gut-wrenching playoff elimination by the reigning champion Nuggets in the first round, LeBron James faced the media to answer questions about his near future.

James points to a potential departure while answering a question regarding whether he will be a member of the Lakers or not come next season.

Though James chose to leave his future up for interpretation, his cryptic tone sent a warning that he may be looking for a new place to call home.

4-time NBA Champion, soon-to-be first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, and NBA 75th Anniversary Team member LeBron James took the podium after a season-ending Game 5 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night to field questions from the media. During his short post-game exit interview, reporters mostly stayed on topics such as James' ability to play NBA basketball at 39 years of age, if he is still considering playing in the league with his son, Bronny James, and if he believes he will suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024-25 NBA season.

The latter of these topics, more specifically James' answer to the questions posed regarding it, sent the Internet ablaze. The reason is that James was asked by reporters if he believed that Game 5 against the Nuggets was his final game for the Lakers, to which James decided to give his version of a non-answer. Los Angeles Lakers reporter Johan Buva shared the star's cryptic response on Twitter/X early Tuesday morning.

"I'm not going to answer that. I appreciate it."

The legendary small forward from Akron, Ohio chose to keep his direct answer to the question private, but his demeanor and visible smile fully opened up the possibility of James entertaining offers to join another organization in free agency. After winning a championship at the conclusion of his second season for Los Angeles in 2019-20, James has been met with playoff series loss after playoff series loss, with his most recent being arguably more devastating than the rest.

If the star forward prioritizes winning or forming the first-ever father-son duo on a team in the NBA, James' tenure on the Lakers may in fact be finished.

LeBron James Total Stats as a Laker - 2018-2024 Category Stat PTS 9,436 AST 2,801 +/- +1160 TS% 59.9%

Will LeBron James Leave the Lakers?

As a possible unrestricted free agent in 2024, the 4-time league MVP may bid farewell to Los Angeles

Now that James has fully put it out into the universe that a departure from Los Angeles is possible, the logistics behind the move are yet to be fully laid out. James has a player option worth $51,415,938 which he can decline to then make him an unrestricted free agent, able to speak with prospective teams that would still be begging for James' presence even as he nears 40 years old. James has until a deadline of June 29 to decide to either accept the gargantuan salary to remain in Los Angeles or if he will explore his options as a free agent. After June 29, James could start negotiations with other teams as early as the next day, June 30, at 6 PM ET.

One definite thing is that James can still contribute to winning if surrounded by the right co-stars. In his 21st NBA season, James averaged an incredible 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, as he was named an All-Star for a record 20th time. James has also proven that he has become a better shooter as the emphasis on the three-pointer has increased league-wide by shooting an impressive 41 percent on three-point shots on 5.1 attempts from distance per contest. In this way, James has been able to further extend his career by developing into a serious threat from that range over the last few seasons.

Throughout the course of this season, James' name has been thrown into plenty of rumors regarding which team he may join this summer, but there are some interesting options for the NBA's all-time leading scorer to pursue. A few of these potential choices include teaming up with long-time rival Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, or possibly returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a third stint with his home-town team to pair with their superstar shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.

Odds for LeBron James' Next Team in 2024-25 - Bookies.com Team Odds Los Angeles Lakers +250 San Antonio Spurs +500 Philadelphia 76ers +500 Oklahoma City Thunder +750 Cleveland Cavaliers +1000

Remarkably, the near-40-year-old James and his impending free agency decision will send seismic shockwaves throughout the entire NBA in the summer of 2024, further showing that his unrivaled longevity and consistency still make him a hot commodity in a league busting at the seams with young superstar talent.