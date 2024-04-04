Highlights The LA Lakers prioritize health and team performance over playoff seeding, focusing on control and on-court success.

The Lakers are likely heading toward the Play-In Tournament despite improved roster performance compared to last season.

With James and Davis leading a more cohesive team, the Lakers have a chance to repeat last season's deep playoff run.

As the NBA regular season comes to a close and the postseason draws near, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has made his priorities clear; his health, along with the overall health of the team, are more important than where the Lakers end up in the race for homecourt advantage.

“At the end of the day, we’re not really focused on seeding," said James after a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. "We’re just focused on what we can control; we can’t control the seedings, if other teams are playing well too, still. What you can control is go out and play, try to win as many games as you can, and see where you land.”

With a star-studded lineup featuring James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are never out of the championship hunt. Their supporting cast has stepped up in a big way, and the Lakers are confident that they can get a victory against any team in any arena.

"Wherever we fall is where we fall and wherever we go, if we have to go on the road, that's fine," continued James. "That's fine. That's just what it came down to."

James knows that the success of this Lakers team will rely heavily on their performance and availability, and not the play of their peers during this final stretch.

Lakers Likely Headed for Play-In Tournament

The sixth-seeded Phoenix Suns lead Los Angeles by 1.5 games

The Lakers are no strangers to the Play-In Tournament, as the team finished 7th in the Western Conference with a 43-39 record last season. Despite having to jump through extra hoops just to make the postseason, Los Angeles would go on to make a Conference Finals appearance before being swept by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.

While the team has looked more cohesive and locked in this season, the Lakers are staring at an almost identical predicament despite already surpassing last year's win total.

Currently, Los Angeles sits eighth in the Western Conference, with the Golden State Warriors behind them and the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns all within two games of the Lakers. The team has a comfortable cushion over the 11th-seed Houston Rockets, ensuring the Lakers will at least have the opportunity to earn a playoff spot.

Western Conference Win Projections, Postseason Odds (via CBS Sports) Category Suns (6th) Pelicans (7th) Kings (8th) Lakers (9th) Proj. Wins 47.7 48.8 46.8 46.2 Playoff Chances 73.1% 89.4% 54.7% 40.8%

With only five regular season games remaining for the Lakers, the team will have to play nearly flawless basketball while also receiving help from all three teams ahead of them to avoid an elimination scenario. While far from impossible, this outcome seems unlikely, almost assuredly setting the Lakers up for their second-straight play-in appearance.

Los Angeles is Capable of Repeating Last Season's Run

Healthy James and Davis give Lakers a real chance to return to the Western Conference Finals

Compared to last season's roster, the Lakers have put together a team that makes much more sense on the court next to Los Angeles' two stars, James and Davis. As a result, the Lakers have looked more competitive and complete this season, despite finding themselves in a similar situation as 2022-23.

Los Angeles Lakers Team Stats, 2023 vs. 2024 Category 2023 2024 ORTG 113.9 115.2 DRTG 113.2 114.8 3P% 34.6% 37.7% Record 43-39 44-33

Considering James has publicly stated that he doesn't know how much time he has left in the NBA, it makes sense that the league's all-time leading scorer is being cautious as he looks to lead his team to another deep playoff run. James knows he can't do it all anymore, however, meaning Davis and the rest of the supporting cast will have to step up and stay consistent in order for Los Angeles to escape the first round.

In a season that boasts incredible parity throughout the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers seemingly have as good of a chance to win a championship as they are to be eliminated before the postseason even begins.