LeBron James hinted at retirement following the Los Angeles Lakers being swept by the Denver Nuggets, but NBA writer Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport that he doesn't think the basketball legend will be calling it a day just yet.

LeBron James latest news - is he retiring?

In the Western Conference Finals, the Nuggets swept the Lakers in four games. But the bigger shock came after the series, when James said he would need to contemplate his future and seemingly hinted that it may have been his final game.

As reported by BBC Sport, he said: "We'll see what happens going forward. I don't know. I've got a lot to think about to be honest."

Mark Medina - LeBron James won't call it a day

Although LeBron James said he wasn't sure if he was going to play again, Medina thinks the future Hall of Famer will be back on the court next season. Instead, he believes James' comments were more about frustration and dealing with a bad foot injury that hindered his play.

"This is all fluid so very subject to change, but I'll be surprised if LeBron James winds up retiring. I was talking to someone very familiar with his thought process and knows him well and I think that his comments were a reflection of just the frustration of a lot of things just kind of coming up to fruition " Medina said to GiveMeSport.

"One, the Lakers got swept out of the Western Conference Finals, and given LeBron James' accomplishments In the league, he's looking at it as championships or bust. Two, he was playing with so much pain with that right foot injury. It was never something that could have been career-threatening, career debilitating, but it was a pain tolerance issue. So, I think that that was catching up to him."

LeBron James' future - Bronny James

LeBron James is currently under contract for two more seasons - but the final year of the deal is a player option. When James signed the deal, many expected that to be his final contract as should he exercise the player option, it would be his age-40 season.

Along with being under contract, James has been vocal about wanting to play his final NBA season with his son, Bronny, who is set to play at USC next season. After just one year Bronny can leave college and enter the NBA Draft, meaning he can be eligible to play in the NBA in the 2024-25 season, which is when James has his player option. If that is indeed James' plan, he has two years left in his NBA career and won't retire this off-season.