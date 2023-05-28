LeBron James has admitted he isn't sure what his future holds but NBA writer has Mark Medina told GiveMeSport that he doesn't think the superstar will ask for a trade - and will play for the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

James has two years left on his deal - with the final year being a player option - but after the Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Conference Final, James said he would have to think about his future.

LeBron James - will he ask for a trade this summer?

Although James hinted at possibly retiring, Mark Medina doesn't expect that to be the case. Instead, he says he is confident James will play again next season and will be back in a Laker uniform.

"I don't think he's going to push for a trade I think that he knows where he's at in his career, and that being with the Lakers is just the best for all parties right now," Medina said to GiveMeSport.

"He has built some equity with the organization, winning a championship in the 2020 bubble. There has been some give and take between the front office and him as far as roster construction and how much influence he has and ultimately how much the Lakers front office listen to him. But, I think that he's seen the benefits far outweigh the negatives as far as being with the Lakers, even through some of the turbulence with the uneven rosters and missing the playoffs last year. They still won a championship with Anthony Davis in his first season, they made it to the Western Conference Finals this year as well."

James dealt with a major injury during playoffs

Part of the reason why LeBron James hinted at retiring following the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff exit is likely due to the fact he dealt with a major injury. It was just recently revealed that he played through the playoffs with a torn tendon in his right foot, after initially injuring his foot in February, with surgery possibly being needed, according to reports. If he does indeed opt for surgery, it would take two months to recover which gives him plenty of time to get ready for the next season in October.

What is even more impressive though is how well James played with the injury. In the playoffs, he averaged 24.5 PPG, 9.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game in the playoffs to help lead the Lakers to the Conference Finals, so it shows he still can play at a high level.

It makes far more sense for LeBron James to end his career at the Lakers rather than trying to find a new team while recovering from injury.