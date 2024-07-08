Highlights The Lakers struggled to lure top free agents and trades, drafting young talent as a backup plan of sorts.

LeBron James acknowledged the Lakers' failure to acquire some talent, moving on and focusing on building chemistry.

The Lakers were interested in Klay Thompson, DeMar DeRozan, and Jonas Valančūnas, but they have had to move on.

For every small-market team in the NBA, there exists a larger-market, more historical franchise. Typically, the narrative has been that these larger-market teams have sustained more success by being able to lure top free agents, but over the years, that narrative in the NBA has shifted.

One of the larger-market teams that has been affected by this in the reverse over the past few seasons is the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite possessing a duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, one that won it all four years ago, the Lakers have struggled to lure top free agents and even players via trade in recent seasons.

The Lakers’ path to the 2024-25 season appears to be set, with the Lakers drafting Dalton Knecht in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, and Bronny James in the second round. James has already been signed to a multi-year deal, and it is clear the Lakers plan to create chemistry on the court by using the natural father-son dynamic of LeBron and Bronny.

Takes Two to Tango

James offered insight as to why the Lakers whiffed

The aforementioned Lakers’ path of drafting young talent and building from within appears to have been a backup plan. If Los Angeles had their way, they would have filled some of the holes they have with top talent that was available in the trade market or in free agency.

They did not land said talent, however. Now, their top superstar in LeBron James has echoed that sentiment, confirming that the Lakers indeed failed at acquiring some names, but the only thing they could do was accept it and move on.

“It takes two to tango…That’s part of the business. I've been in this business long enough to know that sometimes it happens, sometimes it don't… So we don't sit here and lie about or cry about it. We move on.” —LeBron James

James stated that the Lakers did not get the deals done because ‘it takes two to tango.’ Whether he is referring to the Lakers rejecting or the other party rejecting is unknown, but based on the fact that the Lakers tried to acquire this talent but failed, it is likely that the other party rejected.

Players on the Radar

James revealed some of the players whom the Lakers had interest in

The Lakers’ failure to acquire some of the top talent puts them at a disadvantage. While it is unknown if they would have meshed with the team — chemistry concerns come into play when teams just chase the big names — it definitely would have boosted their chances.

It is no secret that the rest of the league, in particular the Western Conference, have improved. The Lakers would have been left in the dust if they had not made any moves, so they decided to build it up from within. James gave some insight as to some of the names they missed out on.

“Klay's a great player. Obviously, DeMar's a great player. Valančiūnas was one of those guys who ended up going to Washington, was someone that was in talks with us, but we move on to see how we continue to get better.” —LeBron James

James revealed that Klay Thompson, DeMar DeRozan, and Jonas Valančiūnas were some of the names the Lakers were interested in. Of course, Thompson went to the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster trade, DeRozan went to the Sacramento Kings, and Valančiūnas went to the Washington Wizards.

Those names are now off the table, forcing the Lakers to pivot. It is without a doubt the Lakers will be competitive come next season, but in a Western Conference that is more stacked than previous years, it will take more than two to tango.