Highlights LeBron James extended his career All-NBA record with his 20th selection, distancing himself from three Hall-of-Famers in second place.

He ranked among the top forwards in scoring, assists, and clutch points this season, showcasing his elite skills.

James' consistent dominance, All-Star appearances, and winning percentages highlight his sustained greatness following his 21st season in the league.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made history following the NBA's announcement of the 2023-24 regular season All-NBA Teams.

James' Third Team nod marks the 20th time he's been named to one of the three teams. That extends his record by five selections over a trio of current and future Hall-of-Famers in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

The 39-year-old looked anything but his age, as he finished in the top-ten among all forwards in several statistical categories on the campaign while posting a career-high 41 percent clip from the three-point line.

LeBron James' Statistical Rankings Among NBA Forwards in 2023-24 (min. 50 games played/82 3-pointers made) Category Average Positional Rank Points 25.7 PPG No. 4 Rebounds 7.3 RPG No. 10* Assists 8.3 APG No. 1 Steals 1.3 SPG No. 5 3-Point Percentage 41% 3PT No. 13

His gaudy stats only tell half the story. James' athleticism did not regress, neither did his reliability down the stretch of games, where he scored the eighth-most clutch points in the Association at 3.5 PPG.

James Sits Atop a Prestigious List of Record All-NBA Honorees

Looking at the next three closest All-NBA honorees, James passed Abdul-Jabbar with his 20th All-Star appearance this season, as well as the legendary center and Bryant his ascent to the top of the NBA's all-time scoring list last year.

The Ohio native's excellence over the course of the 82-game slate brings to light four key indicators of a player's dominance year-in and year-out — longevity, volume scoring, All-Star selections and elite winning percentages — areas that he and his three fellow NBA 75th Anniversary Team members including Duncan rank highly in, including the top-five all-time in seasons played and All-Star selections.

Top Four Players With The Most All-NBA Nods Player Seasons All-Star Selections 50-Win Seasons 20 PPG Seasons LeBron James 21 20 12 21 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 20 19 16 17 Kobe Bryant 20 18 11 15 Tim Duncan 19 15 18 9

Regular seasons spent in the league attest to how long a star was able to sustain their level of greatness. All-Star nods tell how good a player was in the first half of the year and if they were able to maintain their play and outpace nine of their 24 counterparts. Further, 50-win seasons are the biggest sign of exceptional team success — a major factor in All-NBA voting — while 20-point-per-game season averages weigh them against the best scorers of their eras.

Though the Lakers (47-35) fell three wins shy of the 50-win threshold, James put together a commendable body of work that earned him a well-deserved All-NBA Third Team placement. The four-time league MVP came out recently and stated that he doesn't intend to retire in the short term, and will ride momentum from playing in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France into next season, where he can extend his All-NBA record to 21 selections.