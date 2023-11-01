Highlights Rui Hachimura's game has improved over the summer with the help of LeBron James and the Lakers coaching staff, with the aim of taking his game to the next level.

Hachimura won't have to be the top player on scouting reports, allowing him to thrive and contribute consistently while benefiting from opposing attention toward James and Davis.

Hachimura has had a strong start to the preseason, showing improved aggression and rhythm, and his three-point shooting could be a major asset for the Lakers if he can maintain consistency.

After earning a long-term extension with the L.A. Lakers after a stand-out post-season, Rui Hachimura has spent much of the summer off-season developing his game further with the help of his teammate and 18x All-Star, LeBron James. As a result, NBA writer Mark Medina believes that James, as well as the Lakers organization as a whole, can really help take the 27-year-old’s game to the ‘next level’ by offering ‘constant feedback’ throughout the season.

Off-season continuity

The Lakers off-season was fairly straightforward – retain most of their trade deadline recruits, and re-sign breakout star, Austin Reaves in order to maintain roster continuity, and build a strong team around All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Speaking with the media, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka spoke of how his first move to start 2023 free-agency was to reach out to Austin Reaves and lock him down to a long-term contract after his impressive end to the regular season and throughout the playoffs. He was signed to a very team friendly four-year, $56 million deal, opening up considerable cap space to use elsewhere. The LakeShow would then go on to hand extensions to both D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt, inking Russell to a deal worth two-years, $37 million, while Vando signed to a four-year, $48 million extension, respectively. Furthermore, after a strong outing in the post-season, Rui Hachimura had also secured his future in Los Angeles, signing a three-year, $51 million extension.

With their trade deadline recruits tied down to long-term contracts, the Lakers switched their focus to ensuring The Brow, and all six-foot-10 of him, would be staying in the City of Angeles. AD agreed to a three-year, $186 million max contract extension, the NBA’s richest annual extension, keeping the eight-time All-Star in the Purple and Gold through the 2027-28 season.

Medina – Hachimura can ‘thrive’ under new environment

Medina believes that the Lakers organization as a whole, as well as star player LeBron James, have contributed to the 27-year-old’s development throughout the summer off-season, with their influence also believed to be able to help take his game to ‘another level’ this season. Furthermore, with him not being at the top of the list for opposition scouting reports, the journalist believes this will take any pressure off of Hachimura to be a consistent role player every game.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“The Lakers feel LeBron James is a great influence [on Rui Hachimura], the Lakers organization has a great influence, they can really take his game to another level. And talking with all those players, talking with LeBron and Rui Hachimura, they really talked about the fact that they worked out so much the summer on Rui’s finishing, on his footwork, on his post up moves, and it just feels like that's going to be the routine throughout the season where he's going to get constant feedback on how to take his game to another level. And I think the good thing for him is that while he will get more attention and respect from the other opponents, it’s not like he's ever going to be the top player on the scouting report because that's LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and to a lesser extent, Austin Reaves. So he can thrive under an environment where he doesn't have to be this consistent role player every single night, but when they do get that out of him, it'll be an added bonus. But I think compared to last season, you'll have even more consistency from him than what you saw and that's a very intriguing thing that I think is one of many reasons why the Lakers feel optimistic about their title chances.”

Hot pre-season start

It looks as though Hachimura has picked up where he left off last year in pre-season, averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds, while converting 55.7 percent of his shots from the field and 48.7 percent from three in 24.3 minutes per game.

Rui Hachimura - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 26.7 Points 12.4 Assists 1.3 Rebounds 5.0 Steals 0.6 Blocks 0.2 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Through the first three games of pre-season, the 25-year-old forward was averaging 14.6 points, and after their game vs. the Sacramento Kings in which he scored 13 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and grabbed 6 rebounds, Hachimura spoke to the media addressing how he had been working on trying to be more aggressive and ‘get his rhythm back’. He would go onto finish the pre-season averaging 12.1 points, 1.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game, shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the three-point line.

Hachimura’s three-point shooting is also an area in which the young forward should be looking to develop and become more consistent with. After nearing a 50 percent conversion rate during the play-offs, if he can maintain a level of consistency anywhere close to that this season, then he will help the Lakers offensively, ten-fold. Furthermore, the more often he is able to drain his outside shots, the more the Lakers will be able to space the floor, resulting in giving their opposition a tactical headache. No one is better placed to help the Gonzaga alum achieve that more so than his teammate, James.

Now that their roster is all but set for the future, the Lakers can now focus on the long season ahead as they look to develop an on-court chemistry that is capable of helping them finish in the top six of the Western Conference standings and banking an automatic NBA playoff berth, with the hopes of replicating last season's post-season success and more, led by their stars James and Davis, who now boast a strong supporting cast behind them.