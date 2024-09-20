Key Takeaways LeBron James holds the record for the most career 25-5-5 games in the NBA playoffs, with 80 more than Jordan.

LeBron James is arguably the greatest basketball player to ever step on a court in the NBA . At the very least, he's no worse than the top three.

It would be impossible to receive that kind of status and acclaim without accomplishing some of the most impressive things that the sport has ever seen. James' career has been a joy to follow.

James made the jump from high school to the NBA immediately, deciding to skip college. Considering that he was probably the most highly-anticipated prospect in league history, there was certainly no need for him to waste his time in the NCAA.

LeBron was selected with the first overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft. Over two decades later, he is undoubtedly the greatest selection at that spot in the NBA Draft by a mile.

James' first run with the Cavaliers was a story of frustration. Despite his individual brilliance, the surrounding roster did not allow him to meaningfully compete for championships. That is when he decided to take his talents to South Beach.

It was there that James finally opened up the floodgates to winning. It was there that he started his legendary streak of eight straight NBA Finals appearances.

Four of those appearances were with the Heat. James then decided to return to the Cavaliers and fulfill his promise of bringing a championship to Cleveland.

Hollywood called James' name afterward as he took his talents to the West Coast, joining the L.A. Lakers and bringing that storied franchise back to the top of the NBA mountain (for at least one season).

All along that journey, LeBron has been an elite player for the majority of it. In that process, he has racked up some of the most ridiculous NBA records that one could imagine.

In some of these cases, it is the vast disparity between James and the second-closest player on the list that makes them impressive. In other cases, it is the fact that James is peerless.

6 Honorable Mentions

A lot of great records just miss the list

The time that went into narrowing this list down to the top five meant a lot of great achievements were left off the list. However, there are a few notable ones that deserve an honorable mention.

Throughout the aforementioned career journey for James, he won a championship with each team that he played for. Not only that, but he won a Finals MVP for each of those teams as well.

That makes three Finals MVPs for three different franchises. No other player in NBA history has ever done that.

Two players in NBA history are currently sitting at two Finals MVPs with two different franchises. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won Finals MVP for both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Lakers during his career. Kawhi Leonard won one with the San Antonio Spurs and one with the Toronto Raptors .

With Kareem long gone from the game of basketball and the L.A. Clippers nowhere near an NBA championship moving forward, that record should be safe for James.

LeBron James – Finals MVP Stats Category 2012 2013 2016 2020 PPG 28.6 25.3 29.7 29.8 RPG 10.2 10.9 11.3 11.8 APG 7.4 7.0 8.9 8.5 SPG 1.6 2.3 2.6 1.2 BPG 0.4 0.9 2.3 0.5 FG% 47.2 44.7 49.4 59.1

The other two impressive records that deserve a mention here both have to do with the NBA Playoffs as well.

James holds the NBA record for most career playoff points. LeBron has scored 8162 career points in the playoffs. The closest player to him is Michael Jordan , who scored 5987 points. That is a whopping 2175-point disparity between the two greatest players to play the game.

Part of the reason that James was able to amass so many points in the playoffs was thanks to another record he owns. LeBron has the most 30-point playoff games in NBA history. His 122 games scoring 30 points are comfortably clear of second-placed Jordan, who had 109.

5 Most Career 25-5-5 Playoff Games

James' all-around game made this record a runaway

If it was not clear from the honorable mentions, James is arguably the greatest playoff performer of all time. There are countless stats to make his case in that regard.

Part of what has made James special throughout his career is both his all-around talent and his unrivaled longevity. Both of those things will be themes throughout this list.

James holds the NBA record for most playoff games played at 287. One would imagine that would give him a natural advantage when it comes to a stat like the most career 25-5-5 games in the postseason. However, the gap between him and the rest of the pack is simply absurd.

Most Career 25-5-5 Games in the NBA Playoffs Rank Player Total 1 LeBron James 153 2 Michael Jordan 73 3 Larry Bird 53 T-4 Stephen Curry 52 T-4 Kobe Bryant 52 6 Kevin Durant 50 7 Russell Westbrook 45 8 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 42

The gap between James in first, with 153, and Jordan in second, with 73, is a whopping 80 games. That gap is larger than Jordan's tally in this category. It would take combining the totals of the second, third, and fourth place on this list to get a number greater than LeBron's.

Luka Doncic will be an interesting player to watch in this category. Dončić, at only 25 years old, is already 12th on the list with 36 games. It will be interesting to see if he has the type of longevity and deep playoff runs during his career to chase James down.

4 Most Playoff Runs With 450 Points, 150 Rebounds, and 150 Assists

Another feat to highlight James' all-around game

This record speaks to James' consistency, all-around game, and the high ceiling of his production. The four-time champion had plenty of playoff runs in which he led his teams in points, rebounds, and assists across the board.

James has always been capable of carrying a heavy load in that regard. However, when comparing how many times he has done it and the high-end results, it is still dumbfounding.

Most 450-150-150 Playoff Runs Rank Player Total 1 LeBron James 6 T-2 Larry Bird 1 T-2 Nikola Jokić 1 T-2 Luka Dončić 1

Dončić made headlines for accomplishing this feat during his 2024 playoff run with the Dallas Mavericks . Jokić managed to hit those totals as well during the 2023 playoff run that resulted in a championship for the Denver Nuggets . Larry Bird did it once back in the 1980s.

James is not just the only player to accomplish the feat multiple times, but he has more than the rest of the field combined. In fact, he has doubled his competitors. At LeBron's peak, the all-around production that he delivered with regularity is still peerless.

3 The All-Time Scoring Record

Anyone passing Abdul-Jabbar was once believed to be unthinkable

This is the one that most people will be familiar with. Everyone remembers where they were when James took the now famous shot to break Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.

This record is another testament to James' consistency and longevity throughout his career. The levels at which James needed to perform throughout his career to have a crack at Kareem's record were unbelievably high. It was a record that was once believed to be unbreakable.

Career Points (Regular Season) Rank Player Total 1 LeBron James 40474 2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38387 3 Karl Malone 36928 4 Kobe Bryant 33643 5 Michael Jordan 32292

As James' career progressed, the record started looking more attainable with every passing season. LeBron just needed to avoid a major injury or a steep decline. Luckily, he managed to do so.

For a player who is not always brought up in discussions of the greatest scorers ever, James has only averaged below 25 points per game once in his career. That was his rookie season.

2 Most Consecutive Games Scoring Double-Digits

10 points is child's play for King James

One of the reasons that James was able to achieve the previous feat was due to this record. Counting on LeBron to score double digits is like expecting the sun to go up in the morning.

This streak started during James' first stint with the Cavaliers and has held strong ever since, as it is still active. James has scored at least ten points in a regular season game since 2007.

Consecutive Double-Digit Scoring Games Rank Player Total 1 LeBron James 1222 2 Michael Jordan 866

James' record of 1222 (and counting) feels like one that could hold up for a very long time. Even with 40 years old being right around the corner for James, it somehow feels tough to imagine him having a single-digit scoring game in the regular season. There should be some extra padding to this one.

1 40000 Points, 10000 Rebounds, 10000 Assists

James' most unbreakable record

If there is one record that could hold up for the duration of this writer's lifetime, it is this one. James' remarkable all-around game and longevity can best be captured by his career totals.

LeBron James – Career Totals Category Stat Points 40474 Rebounds 11185 Assists 11009

James is the only player in NBA history with at least 40000 points, 10000 rebounds, and 10000 assists. Seeing as he's the league's all-time leading scorer, that record is likely to hold up for a very long time.

However, even when moving the margins, it takes a long time before someone catches up. James is also the only player in NBA history with at least 30000 points, 10000 rebounds, and 10000 assists.

There are two ways to change the scale if one was hoping to find a peer for James.

If the bar was at least 25000 points, 8000 rebounds, and 8000 assists, then Russell Westbrook would qualify as a peer for James. If the bar was at least 30000 points, 6000 rebounds, and 6000 assists, then Kobe Bryant would join LeBron.

Otherwise, James is virtually untouchable in this category. That is something unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and StatMuse.