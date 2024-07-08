Highlights LeBron James downplays the importance of Summer League performance for his son Bronny, emphasizing the need for improvement.

Bronny James has faced controversy due to his draft selection and perceived lack of deservingness.

NBA players with poor Summer League performances, like Stephen Curry and Chris Paul, have gone on to have successful careers.

While talking to the media, NBA legend LeBron James made a controversial viewpoint regarding the NBA Summer League and his son's first game. Bronny James has already been a name that controversy surrounds due to a draft selection that some people didn't necessarily believe was earned or deserved, so comments like these may continue to put fans against him.

LeBron James' Thoughts on Bronny James' First Game

NBA legend supports his son regardless of performance

On June 6th, 2024, while talking to the media as part of Team USA in the 2024 basketball Olympics, L.A. Lakers forward LeBron James was asked about his son Bronny James' first NBA Summer League game. To many, his performance in the game was poor, and they were likely expecting more due to the hype surrounding him.

James talked about Bronny's cardiac arrest in 2023 and how much it affected his abilities and took time away from him. He also gave a bold opinion about the Summer League and what it's meant for.

'You can’t take anything stat-wise from the California Classic or (Vegas) Summer League. Only thing matters is [Bronny] getting better. He’s behind because he hasn’t really played a full season. Getting better is the only thing that matters' - LeBron James

Although this comment may have some substance, it was deemed somewhat controversial as it seems like LeBron only made that statement due to the poor game that Bronny had. Had the situation been that Bronny James put up great numbers in his first game, LeBron would likely be making a much bigger deal out of statistics.

Bronny James First Game Stats Category Stats Minutes 21 Points 4 Assists 2 Rebounds 2 FG% 22% (2-9) 3P% 0% (0-3) TOV 0

LeBron will likely never be completely honest regarding his son's performances, though there may be some truth to this comment. However, there is legitimate proof that proves LeBron's comments right regarding the Summer League.

Bronny James Viewed as a Controversial Draft Pick

Did James deserve to get selected?

One of the reasons Bronny James has been treated harsher by the media and fans than other draft picks is that many believe that he didn't deserve to get drafted into the NBA, and now they want him to prove himself. Bronny was brought to the Lakers by agent Rich Paul with the 55th overall pick in the NBA Draft, as Paul reportedly called other teams not to draft the young player or else he would go play in Australia instead.

There have been talks by the media and fans regarding nepotism and that the only reason Bronny James was drafted was because of who his father is. Considering his numbers in college, there could be some truth to those opinions.

Bronny James 2023-24 USC Stats Category Stats Games 25 PPG 4.8 APG 2.1 RPG 2.8 FG% 36.6% 3P% 26.7% TOV 1.1

Struggling Summer League Players Have Gone On to Be Great

NBA MVPs have had bad Summer League performances

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the take somewhat downplaying the value of the Summer League, LeBron James has a very good point in terms of it not being the end-all-be-all for players entering the league. There have been many players who have turned into All-Stars and even superstars despite not initially performing that well in these tournaments.

The first name that comes to mind is Stephen Curry , who had an extremely poor start to his NBA career in the Summer League. The multiple-time NBA MVP and future Hall of Famer struggled in many categories, one of the most concerning being efficiency. He also had an extremely hard time controlling the ball, resulting in him costing the Golden State Warriors many chances.

The same was seen with two other future NBA Hall of Famers, Chris Paul and Paul George . Both players struggled in terms of efficiency and making bad decisions on the offensive end, which led to a high number of turnovers. All three of these players showed that bad Summer League performances are not a very accurate indicator of how one's career will turn out.

Rookie Year Summer League Stats Category Stephen Curry Chris Paul Paul George PPG 17.4 11.8 15.2 APG 4.2 5.5 2.0 RPG 4.6 5.3 7.8 FG% 32.5% 37.0% 33.3% 3P% 34.5% 33.3% 11.5% TOV 3.6 2.25 4.8

Summer League Stats Don't Always Translate

Not every good Summer League player has a strong NBA career

To prove James' point even more, many NBA players have performed well in the Summer League but have not necessarily gone to do the same once they start playing at a higher level of competition in the regular season.

Players such as Brandon Clarke and Josh Hart have not gone on to compete in their careers the same way they competed in the Summer League. Both of them won the Summer League MVP in their respective seasons, though they haven't reached an All-Star level in the NBA despite being solid role players.

The same thing can be said about other players such as Tyus Jones , Davion Mitchell , and Kyle Anderson , who also won the Summer League MVP. However, the worst Summer League MVP by far was Josh Selby, who only went on to play two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies before never finding an NBA roster spot again.

Who Has Succeeded in Both the Summer League and the NBA?

Future Hall of Famers had great Summer League performances

Although LeBron's comments have some truth to them, there have also been NBA players who have gone on to prove that their Summer League success was a correct representation of how they would go on to perform in their NBA careers.

The first person that comes to mind is NBA superstar and future Hall of Famer Damian Lillard . In his four Summer League games, Lillard proved he was an excellent scorer who could also make threes. Though he mostly showcased his scoring in those games, he also had decent playmaking, which has tremendously improved throughout his career.

The same thing can also be said for another future Hall of Famer, Kawhi Leonard , who was able to show his great finishing ability and his defensive presence in just two games. Although he struggled with his three-point shooting throughout those games, that was very well a fluke as he went on to shoot efficiently in his rookie NBA season.

Rookie Year Summer League Stats Category Kawhi Leonard Damian Lillard PPG 25.0 26.5 APG 3.0 5.3 RPG 6.0 4.0 FG% 47.2% 43.8% 3P% 25.0% 37.9% TOV 3.0 3.8

Other players who had great Summer League seasons and turned out to become stars include Donovan Mitchell , Tyrese Maxey , Jimmy Butler , Blake Griffin , and John Wall . This goes to show that there is no certain way of telling whether LeBron's statement is true or not, as there have been players that have proved it, but also many that have shown the opposite.

For Bronny James, it's still too early to tell whether he will be a good NBA player. He will certainly need to work on his efficiency and IQ, and it will be interesting to see what kind of player he turns out to be.

All statistics courtesy of RealGM