Highlights The Lakers' 2023-24 season has been plagued by injuries, leading to inconsistent performances and heavy reliance on LeBron James.

NBA journalist Mark Medina believes that the supporting cast needs to provide more consistent help to James, starting with Anthony Davis.

With the team nearing full health, there is optimism that the Lakers can improve their performance and potentially surprise the league.

Having opted to conduct the continuity experiment, there was a lot of optimism surrounding the 2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers roster, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, they could not foresee the sheer amount of injuries that they would sustain to large parts of their roster simultaneously, which subsequently led to inconsistent performances throughout this early part of the season as well as relying heavily on their 38-year-old veteran, James.

While NBA journalist Mark Medina believes the Lakers took the right approach to their off-season strategy, he warns that the Lakers, via their supporting cast, need to provide some more ‘consistent help’ on a nightly basis to the 19-time NBA All-Star, and that has to start primarily with Anthony Davis, followed by D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves.

Shouldering the weight of Hollywood’s team

LeBron James: 25.0 PPG, 7.5 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.5 STL

The rate of production at which L.A. Lakers forward LeBron James is performing at in the 21st season of his NBA career is nothing short of astounding.

Averaging 33.4 minutes per game, despite reports that he was supposed to be on a minutes restriction in an attempt to savor his energy while helping to delay the inevitable Father Time catching up to him.

However, with the unforeseeable circumstances in which head coach Darvin Ham found his team in, where multiple injuries to the rotation occurred almost concurrently, James had little-to-no choice but to take on a larger workload than originally planned.

With the offense having to primarily run through the superstar forward's elite playmaking ability, as well as relying heavily on their other star, Anthony Davis, to shoulder more of the defensive load, at times the Lakers have looked very inconsistent on the hardwood.

Nevertheless, largely thanks to James' production, where he is currently averaging 24.9 points per game, to go along with 7.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals on 40.3 shooting from three-point range, Los Angeles find themselves right in the thick of it in the Western Conference.

Through the first 23 games of the 2023-24 campaign, against all odds due to their dire injury situation, which has already kept out some key rotation members, including Rui Hachimura (broken nose), Cam Reddish (adductor/groin), and Gabe Vincent (knee), to name a few, the Lakers still find themselves in possession of the fifth seed in the West, a mere game back from attaining the number two seed, currently held by the young Oklahoma City Thunder, and four games off the top spot, thanks to their 14-9 winning record.

With most of the injury absentees now having returned to action, including perimeter defensive ace, Jarred Vanderbilt, who missed the opening 20 games of the season due to left heel bursitis, and with just Vincent left to return, the hope now is that LeBron James can receive some more consistent support in games, particularly on the scoring front, as well as just having reliable bodies out on the court who can contribute, which, in turn, may see his minutes significantly reduce like originally planned.

L.A. Lakers- 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Rank Points per game 113.1 16th Opponents points per game 112.0 13th Offensive rating 111.4 22nd Defensive rating 110.3 7th Net rating 1.1 15th

Anthony Davis has to be ‘the definitive number two guy’ behind James

Medina argues that while the entire Lakers roster needs to provide help to their leading talisman on a nightly basis, Davis, in particular, needs to step up and truly establish himself as the number two option on the team.

Despite their inconsistencies since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, though, the journalist believes that the organization made the right choice in sticking with the continuity experiment instead of trying to bring a third star to partner with James and Davis.

“They have to have more consistent help to make life easier for LeBron James. So, that puts the onus on Anthony Davis being the definitive number two guy behind LeBron, as well as the combination of Austin Reaves and/or D’Angelo Russell, putting up consistent numbers. You've seen kind of the good and the bad, the ugly so far with his team, but I think it's too early to think that it was a mistake that the Lakers didn't go big name hunting in free agency. I think that this was still the better play.”

Almost back to the full bill of health

Current injury list: Gabe Vincent (knee)

L.A. Lakers - Advanced Metrics Comparison LeBron James On-Court LeBron James Off-Court Offensive rating 115.3 99.8 Defensive rating 107.0 111.8 Net rating plus-8.3 minus-12.0

Albeit a small sample size, the healthiest version of the Lakers that we have seen so far over the past three games have looked as dangerous as predicted prior to the season, as evidenced by their 40-plus point blowout win in their In-Season Tournament semifinal match-up in Las Vegas against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, where James was only required to play for 22 minutes.

Nevertheless, in true LeBron James fashion, he tallied 30 points on 75 percent field goal shooting, and went 4-for-4 from downtown, breaking yet another NBA record along the way.

Undoubtedly, LeBron James is the heartbeat of the entire Lakers organization, but if they are to be serious contenders by the time the post-season rolls around, they need to ensure the 38-year-old is not only healthy, but is well rested.

However, the main concern lies in the significant drop-off of performance when the 19-time All-Star is sitting on the bench. When James is not on the court, the Lakers' offensive rating decreases from 115.3 to 99.8, a differential of 15.5.

Similarly, their defensive rating goes up from 107.0 to 111.8, a swing of 4.8. In total, their net differential is minus-20.3, showing how large of an impact James has when featuring on the court.

One positive, though, is that since Jarred Vanderbilt's return, and the defensive trio of Davis and Cam Reddish, the Lakers have improved overall in all facets of play. In the past three games in which all three have featured, the Lakers' offensive rating has spiked up to 114.2 from 111.0 through the first 20 games of the season.

But it is the team's defense which has shone the most, and, as evidenced over the last three games, their defensive rating is a league-leading 95.4, a swing of 17.2 from their 112.6 defensive rating through the first 20 games of the season.

Overall, the Lakers' net rating has completely flipped around from minus-1.6, which ranked 22nd in the NBA, to plus-18.8, which is currently ranked number one in the NBA in that time frame.

Albeit a minute sample size, the almost-fully healthy version of the Lakers, who have just Gabe Vincent left to return, have demonstrated a much-improved production on the hardwood, ultimately leading to Darvin Ham's men winning the inaugural NBA Cup in Las Vegas this past weekend.

Whether or not this full rotation can help restrict the leading talisman, LeBron James' minutes, or not, remains to be seen, but this Lakers team pose the potential to be very dangerous, and should they maintain this level of production, they could cause more problems in the league than many predicted at the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.