Highlights The Lakers' early-season struggles can be attributed to their numerous injuries, which has left LeBron James carrying much of the offensive load.

Despite James playing at an "all-time level," his impressive performance is not sustainable in the long term, and he needs support from his teammates so that he can reduce his minutes.

The Lakers' roster depth has been inconsistent and hampered by injuries, making it crucial for players like Anthony Davis and the return of sidelined players to provide assistance alongside James.

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t looked too comfortable to start the regular season, and have often found themselves having to turn to 38-year-old LeBron James to help ignite the offense and generate some wins. However, in order to preserve his health over a long 82-game season and sustain his numbers, NBA writer Mark Medina argues that the 18-time All-Star needs some support from his teammates so that he can reduce his minutes, and that support comes in the form of availability, with much of the Purple and Gold’s roster seeing time on the sidelines as a result of varying injury concerns.

Marred by injuries

Currently occupying the last play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference sitting at an even 5-5 record, the Lakers are not exactly in the position that they had expected to be in after a much-lauded off-season filled with roster bolstering and optimism heading into the 2023-24 regular season.

Since inking defensive standout, Jarred Vanderbilt, to a four-year, $48 million contract prior to the start of the season, he has failed to suit up for the Purple and Gold after dealing with a lingering heel injury. On Monday, though, it was reported by the Lakers that the 24-year-old has now been reevaluated by the team’s doctors and is now cleared to ‘begin a return to play progression’ in what comes as promising news. However, the forward known as the ‘Vandolorian’ is not the only member of the Lakers to miss games this season, with a plethora of other names joining that list, including Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes, Anthony Davis, and most recently, LeBron James, who has been shouldering much of the load on the offensive side of the ball as of late.

While Hachimura, Hayes and AD have all since returned to the court, point-guard Gabe Vincent has missed six straight games after suffering from a left knee effusion, and he is reportedly expected to be evaluated within the next week or so, per Brad Turner of the LA Times. Perhaps the most worrying news to come out of Los Angeles, though, is reports that James is now listed as questionable for the Purple and Gold’s next game against the Memphis Grizzlies after having sat out of the Lakers’ narrow 116-110 win against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a left calf contusion sustained in their prior win against the Phoenix Suns.

Despite winning their lone game without the 38-year-old, the Lakers have looked very shaky as of late, and should this injury see him absent for the foreseeable, this could dampen any momentum the team has attained over the past few games.

Medina – LeBron James is ‘playing out of his mind’ but the ‘trends are not sustainable’

Although James is having a season in which his numbers almost align with those of his 21-year career averages, the Lakers still only have a .500 record, and as a result, Medina argues that while his ‘all-time level’ play is sustainable, the amount of minutes he is having to play due to his teammates’ injuries is not. While many of the roster who are facing time on the sidelines are due back soon or are already back, their availability is paramount to ensuring that Bron receives the necessary on-court help in this early phase of the season. If he doesn’t, then the Lakers’ injuries could well derail their season, with the risk of taking them outside of playoff contention before the turn of the year, although Medina thinks it is still too early to say whether that may come into fruition, or not.

“I think it is too early to say. No doubt, obviously, if there are injuries that continue to pile up, it could do that. Sometimes the medical staff likes to be cautious, but it didn't sound like this [Anthony Davis’ injury] was a serious injury, and more of a day-to-day injury. As far as the other guys go, they're young, there is a pathway and an expectation that Rui Hachimura, Jared Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes are all going to return soon. But I think that even though this is all early in the season, the trends are not sustainable. LeBron James is playing out of his mind in his twenty-first NBA season. His numbers are on par with his career averages, and I think that he can sustain that level of play so long as his minutes go down and that he's getting help elsewhere, because clearly it's not enough for him himself to will his team to victory. They’re at .500 even though he's playing at an all-time level. And I think in fairness to Anthony Davis, outside of the season opening klunker against Denver [Nuggets] where he was scoreless in the second half, he's been playing really dominant. What has been happening is their roster depth has just been either hurt, or inconsistent.”

Father Time, who?

It is still beyond belief that LeBron James is participating in his 21st NBA season and is dominating the box score in the manner that he is, with his longevity truly something to behold.

LeBron James - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 38.0 Points 27.2 Assists 7.3 Rebounds 7.5 Steals 1.5 Blocks 0.8 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Through his first nine regular season games, King James is averaging 25.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block per game in 35.0 minutes of play, despite having reportedly been put on a minutes restriction at the start of the year, something which went out the window by the second game of the season. Not only is he posting numbers across all facets of the box score, he is shooting at an incredibly efficient rate, at least by his own standards, converting 56.9 percent of his shots from the field, a career-high, and by far his best rate since his last season with the Miami Heat back in the 2013-14 season, where he shot 56.7 percent.

In a match-up against the L.A. Clippers at the start of the month, James, who broke the NBA record last year to become the All-Time leading points scorer, added another record to his illustrious resume when he became the first ever player to score 35-plus points in a game in their 21st season. For years, the narrative surrounding LeBron James has been the question of when his dominance would inevitably come to an end, and that it would be only a matter of time before Father Time caught up to him. Despite now being the oldest active player in the NBA after Andre Iguodala hung up his sneakers prior to the start of this season, his numbers are almost equivalent to those of somebody in their prime, and they aren’t too far off his MVP season numbers across the years either.

While his body is sure to be slowly wearing down, the Lakers must ensure that they do everything in their utmost power to give LeBron James the support that he needs in order to preserve his health throughout this long and enduring season, and only then can they see whether the four-time MVP can help lead them on at least one more championship run before he bows out of the league for good. What a storybook ending to a simply astounding career that would be.