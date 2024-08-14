Highlights LeBron James was crowned MVP of the 2024 Olympics, earning his third gold medal.

James showcased consistent leadership and versatility, outperforming other NBA legends.

James displayed greater efficiency and contributed more than Michael Jordan did to the 1992 Dream Team.

It seems like LeBron James achieves something new each year that causes part of the masses to crown him as the greatest of all time.

When James went to eight straight finals during his years with the Miami Heat and his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers , some considered him the greatest basketball player ever.

When James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 's all-time scoring record, some thought he had done enough to earn the title.

But his performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has given people another reason to grant him the title of Greatest of All Time.

Business as Usual for LeBron James

James remains at the top of the NBA's best

After a 98-87 victory over France for the gold medal, James was crowned MVP of the 2024 Paris Olympics Men's Basketball Tournament.

Sure, players like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant played well enough and broke enough records to deserve the award, but James was the consistent presence for Team USA throughout the Olympics.

James was efficient, shooting 66.0 percent from the field and averaging 14.2 points per game. Even with Hall of Fame-caliber scorers around him, James often found himself as the leader late in contests.

He stood out and, as a result, secured his third gold medal, one more than Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

In Jordan's defense, NBA players weren't allowed to compete in the Olympics until 1992, the same year the Dream Team was formed. But Jordan still shot just 45 percent from the floor, the second-worst mark on the team.

James was the clear leader of Team USA. And although the US played far better competition than the 1992 Dream Team, James still showed he was the best player on the floor in most cases, even at age 39.

James has been a model of consistency. He has averaged over 27 points per game for his career and ranks fourth in total assists.

His versatility has led some to believe James has finally surpassed Jordan as the top player ever.

As some players settle into a supporting role during international play, James still showcased his versatility by leading Team USA in rebounds and assists and finishing second in points per game.

LeBron James Team USA Rankings Stat Value Rank PPG 14.2 2nd RPG 6.8 1st APG 8.5 1st FG% 66.0 1st SPG 1.3 T-2nd

James also ranked second on the team in steals per game, tying Minnesota Timberwolves young superstar Anthony Edwards . And while James may not have dominated the box score with blocks, when he got his hands on a shot, he did so at critical moments — just like he has done throughout his career.

Jordan Didn't Stand Out Like James

A deep Dream Team prevented Jordan from taking over

Unlike the Dream Team, which saw a more balanced attack, this year's "Avengers" team knew James was one of the three key leaders. There were no shared loads late in games unless they were shared by James, Curry or Durant.

Jordan did not lead his team in scoring; that was Charles Barkley . He did not lead his team in assists; that was Magic Johnson . And he did not lead his team in rebounds, as two of the greatest big men ever, Karl Malone and Patrick Ewing, earned that honor.

The Olympic MVP award was first given to San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili of Argentina in 2004. But if it had been given in 1992, it may have gone to Barkley, who performed at the highest level on the most dominant team.

Michael Jordan Team USA Rankings Stat Value Rank PPG 14.9 2nd RPG 2.4 8th APG 4.8 3rd FG% 45.1 10th SPG 4.1 1st

Jordan was great, but he wasn't nearly as efficient as James during the Olympics. James' scoring average came close to Jordan's on five fewer shots per game.

James was the best player on the floor at age 39. No player has dominated in such a fashion after playing for 19 consecutive years.

Jordan averaged 20 points per game at 39 years old, but his Washington Wizards finished 37-45, whereas James' L.A. Lakers made the playoffs and still have a slight chance at winning another title during his last few years.

The headlines around the Dream Team highlighted the deep team and its cast of all-time greats who created arguably the most extraordinary roster ever assembled. Sure, Jordan was the best player in the league in 1992, but the focus wasn't solely on him during international play.

This Olympic team is also considered one of the greatest rosters ever assembled, but headlines were primarily focused on the big three of James, Curry and Durant. And if the results of each game were any indication, James did not get lost in the shuffle.

Edwards even admitted that when the game was on the line, James was the leader, like he was when he helped Team USA avoid a historic upset by up-and-coming South Sudan.

Over the years, there have been a few reasons why James has been considered the greatest basketball player to ever touch the floor. But if another reason was needed, James just provided it.