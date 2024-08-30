Key Takeaways LeBron James aims to transition from player to owner of an NBA team post-retirement.

James has already established himself in various business ventures, like Fenway Sports Group and SpringHill Company.

The NBA legend is determined to remain active in the NBA world after he retires, showing the ambition to become LeOwner.

LeBron James led Team USA to an Olympic Gold Medal this summer. Now, it's time for him and L.A. Lakers teammate Anthony Davis to turn their attention to bringing another Larry O'Brien Trophy to Hollywood.

James is clearly still playing at an All-NBA level, but he'll turn 40 during the 2024-25 NBA season. Eventually, even The King will start to slow down.

Whether that's this season or next (or maybe even the next) likely depends on how competitive the Lakers are. If James can win his fifth title, there's a chance he'll stick around on the Crypto.com Arena floor.

If there isn't, and one of the most remarkable sports careers of all time comes to an end, what does LeBron do next?

We have an answer to that question—or at least one of the answers.

LeBron James 'Dead Set' On Owning NBA Franchise

The King will become The Owner

James is the first active NBA player to become a billionaire, according to Forbes. He's a part owner of Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Red Sox.

He and business partner Maverick Carter created SpringHill Company, an entertainment firm already partnered with companies like Disney and Universal Studios. He dipped his toes into acting when SpringHill produced Space Jam: A New Legacy.

He created his own media company, Uninterrupted. He owns a stake in Beats by Dre.

He also started The LeBron James Family Foundation and opened the I Promise School.

And he plans to stay active in the NBA world when he retires; very active, in fact, according to Carter, who confirmed those plans on an appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show.

"LeBron is dead set on owning an NBA team, but he's still playing, and I have no idea how much longer he's going to play. I would've thought he would have been done a few years ago. but he's out there with the beard now, with the gray, still letting the young guys know grandpops is out here still ballin."

James has been linked to owning a team in Las Vegas with rumors of the NBA expanding and setting up shop in Nevada. Whether that becomes a reality or not, it appears LeBron will eventually be LeOwner, no matter what happens after his playing career concludes.