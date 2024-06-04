Highlights Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals.

LeBron James praised Irving for his growth and skills.

Irving faces the Boston Celtics with better emotional control.

The Dallas Mavericks are set to compete for their first NBA title since 2011 when they face off against the Boston Celtics over the coming weeks.

The Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals was led by the superstar duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, with both dynamic guards stepping up their play to another level in the postseason.

While Dončić has spent all six seasons of his NBA career in Dallas, Irving is a newer addition, acquired at the trade deadline last year. Irving's initial run with the Mavericks didn't work out, with Dallas missing the postseason altogether in 2023, but given a full year to gel with his new teammates, Irving has blossomed into the best version of himself the NBA has seen since his initial run with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving's former teammate LeBron James had high praise for the Mavericks guard ahead of the NBA Finals. Speaking with J.J. Redick on their podcast, "Mind the Game," James explained how awestruck Irving would sometimes leave him on the court.

"I would call Kyrie ‘The Wizard’ all the time. All the time. There was nothing on a basketball floor that Kyrie couldn’t do," James said. "Sitting here watching it, I’m so f—— happy and so f——— proud to watch his growth. At the same time, I’m so f——— mad that I am not his running mate anymore."

James pointed to the opening game of the Western Conference finals, when Irving went off for 30 points, five rebounds, and four assists as a moment where he thought the rest of the basketball world woke up to the true potential of the Mavericks.

"What he did in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, that was like, ‘oh s—, they may be able to not only win the Western Conference finals, they might be able to win the whole thing,’ because of that wild card."

James saved his highest compliment for Irving for last.

"I have so many words to praise Kyrie that I end up with absolutely none. He’s the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen. He has the best gifts I’ve ever seen from any NBA player."

Irving Has Also Spoken About How Much He's Grown in Recent Years

The last time Irving faced the Celtics in the postseason, things got a bit testy.

In the 2022 postseason while a member of the Brooklyn Nets, Irving got into it with the crowd in Boston during a playoff series. Celtics fans still hold a bit of a grudge against Irving, as his short-lived stint in Boston did not go according to plan.

But speaking ahead of the NBA Finals, Irving said he's grown a lot since that last encounter.

"I think I'm better at consolidating kind of the emotions now or being aware of what it's going to be like. We call it animosity, we call it hate, we call it, 'It's going to be hell in Boston.' I mean, there are real, live circumstances going on in the world that are bigger than the basketball, kind of the competitive side of things and answering those questions."

It's clear that James sees the improvements that Irving has made as well.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off Thursday night in Boston.