Highlights LeBron James praised Jayson Tatum's achievements, comparing them to NBA legends.

Tatum, just 26, has impressive stats and accolades, on the path to success.

James highlighted Tatum's leadership and potential to win a title, commending Boston's team.

During the inaugural episode of his brand-new podcast Mind The Game, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James defended Jayson Tatum of his rival Boston Celtics, lauding what the now 26-year-old has achieved so far in his young career and backing him to win a title.

James’ comments, made to his co-host JJ Redick, focused on what Tatum has achieved during his short time in Boston, before comparing him to some of the true greats of the game, including himself.

“There’s a great saying that says ‘the best teacher in life is experience’. I mean, he’s 25 years old, he’s 25 years old and I believe he’s been to the Conference Finals four times, been to obviously the NBA Finals once. I didn’t win my first one until I was 28, I think Joker won his first one at 27, I think MJ was 28 as well.”-LeBron James

Lofty praise, coming from one of the greatest to ever lace them up.

High Praise From James

James has nothing but positivity for the Celtics' star

At Tatum's age, LeBron was an established household name, having graduated from phenom to the face of the league. Statistically, he was dominating games night after night. Unlike Tatum however, he wasn't sharing the court with an elite group and carried the offensive load into the postseason, where his Cleveland Cavaliers fell short repeatedly.

Tatum (23-24) vs LeBron James (09-10) at age 26 Player PPG FG% RPG APG Tatum 27.1 47.4% 8.3 4.9 James 29.7 50.3% 7.3 8.6

Tatum turned 26 on March 3rd and in fact, LeBron was 27 when he reached the top of the mountain. James’s sentiment rings true, however, as many of the most storied players in NBA history had to wait a while before getting over ‘the hump’ to cement their legacy.

“I think we have a lot of expectations of JT but he’s experienced a lot of winning in his career so far. Obviously everyone wants to see him get over the hump but four Conference Finals and a Finals appearance before the age of 26 is elite.”

Certain superstars such as Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were able to win a title before they reached Tatum’s age. However, many of those who secured a ring in the opening years of their career happened to join teams who were ready to compete.

Other stars, including James, spent multiple frustrating campaigns with organizations who couldn’t quite find the right pieces to go alongside them.

NBA Legends' First Title Player Age Julius Irving 33 Jerry West 33 Kevin Garnett 32 Dirk Nowitzki 31 Wilt Chamberlain 30 Michael Jordan 28 Kevin Durant 28 Shaquille O'Neal 28 Isiah Thomas 28 LeBron James 27 Steph Curry 27

The St. Louis native is certainly ahead of schedule. On top of the surprising postseason success Tatum has seen already, he can also add five All-Star appearances, two All-NBA First Team honors, and an Olympic Gold Medal to his resume.

Routinely dominating games, as the Celtics storm the Eastern Conference at 54-14, Tatum has a tremendous opportunity to win the ultimate prize before he turns 27. With the way he’s playing and his usage rate down to 29.6 percent, Redick noted that Tatum has reached a new level as the leader of a contending team.

“I made this comment the other day about Tatum. It feels like with him, the reads are quicker, making the right play, it’s just quicker, he doesn’t fight the game as much.”-JJ Redick

James went on to mention the importance of Tatum’s teammates, after a highly productive summer for Brad Stevens and the Celtics front office.

“Personnel helps. Adding Porzingis and getting Jrue for a bag of Lay’s potato chips, that help’s as well. But JT is definitely, he’s is the number one guy for sure.”

Though Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon may disagree with the snack-based comparison, it cannot be questioned that Boston has done a great job of putting Tatum in a position to win, and hearing words of support from a season-winner like LeBron will only provide added inspiration.