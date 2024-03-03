Highlights The Lakers faltered in the second half, losing 124-114 to Denver in their third matchup of the season.

Nikola Jokić dominated with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, leading a strong performance by Denver's starting lineup.

The Lakers' bench struggles continue to plague the team, highlighting the need for more cohesive play to maximize James' elite performance.

On a legendary night for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets had the last laugh.

Early in the second quarter, James, who is the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, became the first player in league history to reach 40,000 points for his career. His incredible feat was a monumental moment for both himself and the game of basketball as a whole.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : It took LeBron James the same number of games to score 10,000 career points as it did for him to go from 30,000 to 40,000 (368 games).

While Lakers fans were treated to an historical showcase, the team faltered in the second half, eventually falling to Denver, 124-114. For the Nuggets, it marked their third victory over LA this season.

After sweeping them out of last year’s Western Conference Finals and owning this year’s season series, it’s clear the defending champions have LA’s number.

A tale of two halves

Lakers were outscored 66-48 in the second half

If you turned the game off at halftime, you would have assumed LA had a strong chance to come away with a win. In the first 24 minutes, the Lakers were in full control offensively — they put up 66 points and utilized nice ball and player movement to get open chances throughout the first half.

On the heels of LeBron’s milestone, the Lakers matched their 33-point first quarter with the same total in the second.

Austin Reaves, in particular, was a bright spot as a distributor — he dished out eight assists in the half and helped generate looks as a primary ball-handler after D’Angelo Russell went to the bench. The next half, however, was a completely different story.

Maybe it was a discouraging sign that LA allowed Jokić to get into an early rhythm, but his control of the game really shined through after halftime. The Joker finished with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

Despite a solid defensive effort from Anthony Davis and other help defenders, they just couldn’t slow down the two-time MVP.

Coach Darvin Ham had a straightforward answer in response to containing Jokić,

"You just have to fight as hard as you can for as long as you can and hope he misses. Hope he misses. ... You just have to keep throwing stuff at him."

Nikola Jokić v. Lakers in 2023-24 Game Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % October 24, 2024 29 13 11 54.5 February 8, 2024 24 13 9 45.0 March 2nd, 2024 35 10 7 64.0

LA’s inability to check Jokić was an important factor in the outcome of the game because they also surrendered huge nights to Jamal Murray (24 points, 11 assists), Michael Porter Jr. (25 points, 10/10 from the field, 10 rebounds), and Aaron Gordon (18 points, 9 rebounds) as well.

Denver is near impossible to defeat when their starting five is firing on all cylinders.

The game was back and forth until a few minutes left in the fourth quarter, but that’s when Jokić fully took over. He scored a couple of shots in the paint and later found Gordon for an alley-oop slam that effectively sealed the deal.

After a couple of nice victories in a row for LA, poor late game execution doomed them to a disappointing result.

LeBron's historic moment overshadowed in loss

Lakers' poor bench production (12 points) continues to be an issue

The Lakers will look back at the Denver game as a missed opportunity — the game was theirs for the taking if there was more cohesion and better attention to detail on both sides of the ball. With a balanced effort led by James’ 26 points and Rui Hachimura’s 23 points, Ham’s starters played well enough to win.

However, the main drawback, once again, was the inconsistent performance of the second unit. Even with Christian Braun starting for the injured Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver still outscored LA’s reserves (20-12).

Taurean Prince, who was a starter for most of the year before being replaced by Hachimura, has been a complete non-factor over the last few stretches of games — he hasn’t found any sort of success as a reserve.

Lakers' Bench Production • Last 3 Games Game Points Assists Made Threes @ LA Clippers 14 7 2 v. Washington Wizards 21 7 2 v. Denver Nuggets 12 3 2

Moving forward, the Lakers might be best to stagger a couple of premiere players alongside Prince to get him easier looks, so he can regain some confidence heading into the last part of the season.

Spencer Dinwiddie, who appeared to be on an upswing following a couple of decent games, is also still finding his role. Right now, he’s caught in between inconsistent shooting and over dribbling instead of letting the game flow naturally.

If the Lakers end up making the postseason, their season is capped at a first or second-round exit if the bench can’t get going.

In his postgame interview, James acknowledged his incredible feat, yet reiterated his desire to win above anything else.

“For me the main thing is always the main thing and that’s to win, so I hate that it happened in defeat.”

LA desperately needs a shift in mentality to hang with the upper-echelon teams in the Western Conference. It's vital for them to maximize James's elite play for as long as possible.