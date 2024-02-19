Highlights LeBron James is undecided on a potential farewell tour in his final NBA season.

Uncertain if he wants the attention or simply wants to quietly "Tim Duncan it."

LeBron's game is agin beautifully, as he excels statistically despite the Lakers' struggles.

He's not done playing just yet, but LeBron James has already started thinking about what his last NBA season may look like.

In his media availability on Sunday, just ahead of his 20th All-Star Game, James told reporters that he's undecided on whether he'd like to have a farewell tour in his final season—whenever that may be—as Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once did.

"I don't know how many seasons I have left. I know it's not that many. I was asked this question a couple days ago, 'Will you take the farewell tour or just 'Tim Duncan' it?' I'm 50-50."

While there is no question LeBron would relish in the limelight of a farewell tour ahead of retirement, the 39-year-old is unsure whether he would even want all the attention it would inevitably bring.

"There are times where I feel like I owe it to my fans that have been along this journey with me for two decades plus to be able to give them that moment, where it's every city, and they give you flowers… But the other side, I've never been that great with accepting praise. It's a weird feeling."

While we're not quite buying James' uncharacteristic attempt at being humble, fans are left to wonder what The King's final NBA season will really look like.

LeBron aging like fine wine

Averaging highest PPG (24.8) in age-39 season in NBA history

We can't blame the 21-year NBA veteran for thinking of life after basketball, but James has aged better than virtually any other high-profile athlete in the history of North American sports.

The forward is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists in 2023-24, while shooting an efficient 52.0 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers, however, have struggled to capitalize on their leader's strong statistical season, managing a modest 30-26 record at the All-Star break, leaving them with the 10th seed and in a Play-In spot in the Western Conference.

LeBron James - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court Offensive rating 115.4 109.7 Defensive rating 113.4 113.0 Net rating 2.0 -3.3 Field goal % 50.0 48.4 3-point field goal % 36.9 37.2

James also took the opportunity to dispel trade rumors that began to spread following the new year, pledging his loyalty to Los Angeles—at least for the duration of his contract.

"I am a Laker, and I am happy and have been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way. I don't have the answer to how long it is (until I retire), or which uniform I'll be in. Hopefully, it is the Lakers, it is a great organization, so many greats. I don't know how it's going to end, but it's coming. It's coming for sure."