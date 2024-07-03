Highlights
- Lakers sign LeBron James to a 2-year, $104M max contract.
- Deal includes player option for 2nd season and full no-trade clause.
- James' short-term contract reflects his late-career trend.
The L.A. Lakers are making sure to keep the James Gang together.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers have signed LeBron James to a two-year, $104 million maximum contract.
The deal comes with a player option for the second season and a full no-trade clause. The short-term contract continues James' late career trend of taking short deals as he contemplates the final years of his legendary NBA career.
The 39-year-old averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game last season, shooting 54.0 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc.
Lakers’ NBA Draft Selection of Bronny James Gets Raked Over the Coals by Media
The NBA media has been unapologetically bearish on the L.A. Lakers taking Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft