The L.A. Lakers are making sure to keep the James Gang together.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers have signed LeBron James to a two-year, $104 million maximum contract.

The deal comes with a player option for the second season and a full no-trade clause. The short-term contract continues James' late career trend of taking short deals as he contemplates the final years of his legendary NBA career.

The 39-year-old averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game last season, shooting 54.0 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc.