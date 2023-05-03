LeBron James’ decision-making at the end of Game 1 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors didn’t sit well with Skip Bayless, and that didn’t sit well with fans on social media.

Last night saw the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. One of the more highly-anticipated matchups of the playoffs, it sees LeBron James take on his old nemesis from NBA Finals gone by in the likes of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and the rest.

And if this first game is anything to go by, then we are in for one heck of a series, as the Lakers managed to take Game 1 on the Warriors’ home court by a score of 117 to 112, with the Lakers pulling away with the victory after a 3-pointer from Curry had tied the game up at 112 with just over a minute and a half remaining.

However, there was one part of the game that didn’t sit well with noted media personality Skip Bayless, and it occurred right at the end of the game as the Lakers were looking to seal the win.

LeBron James shirking responsibility in Skip Bayless’ eyes

Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless (who it should be noted is firmly in the Michael Jordan camp when it comes to the Greatest Player Of All Time debate ahead of James), took issue with the fact that James decided not to put himself in position to make the clutch free throws at the end of the game that put the game out of reach of the Warriors.

Video: LeBron James passes to Dennis Schröder to instigate late foul on Warriors (starting at 4:27):

This (unsurprisingly with it being Skip Bayless), drew a lot of criticism from fans on social media, as they tore into him for his take, with some pointing out that it was very much the smart play to make considering who the better free-throw taker is, with others just using it as a stick to beat Bayless as a result of his Jordan>James belief:

In this instance, we kind of have to side with the fans. LeBron James did what he needed to do in order to win the game, and he’s smart enough to know that there are better players than him in the aspect of the game they needed to rely on the most, so he made it happen.