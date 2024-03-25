Highlights LeBron James just launched his "Mind the Game" podcast, with the aim of teaching the true essence of basketball.

James feels the modern hoops media has bogged itself down with endless player comparisons.

James believes that JJ Redick is an ideal partner in this endeavor.

With their 150-145 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers managed to extend their winning streak to three games, holding their ground in the Western Conference play-in race in the process. Clearly, James is on a mission to get his team back to the playoffs, but it's not his only hoops objective currently.

The 20-time NBA All-Star is similarly looking to make a splash in the world of hardwood-centric podcasts, launching his "Mind the Game" show with sharpshooter turned media maven JJ Redick earlier this month.

Following Sunday's game, The Athletic's Jovan Buha asked James what sparked the idea of starting his own podcast. For James, it was all about getting back to the basics that he feels the modern sports media has lost touch with in covering the league:

"I feel like we were losing the essence of the game of basketball, and the true meaning behind the game of basketball, and teaching our youth, teaching the people what the game of basketball truly means."

LeBron Makes It Clear That He's Over the GOAT Debate

The Lakers star believes that the national hoops media is talking about the wrong things

What James has been able to do this season at age 39 has been nothing short of incredible. Through Sunday's games, he's averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 assists, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game with a 53-41-75 shooting split. The season has shaped up to be yet another feather in the cap he wears for the GOAT debate that's constantly happening around him and Michael Jordan.

According to James, though, those kinds of debates happening in the national media are exactly what's killing the "essence of the game" and/or the story we're telling the youth about it:

"I was getting very frustrated with the daily comparisons, every single day — like who's better between you and ... or how does this affect your legacy ... If this guy played in the '50s, would he be this ... or what if this guy in the '50s played in the 2000s ... it's not good for the youth."

While those kinds of debates are a plank of sports fandom, he believes that members of the media shouldn't be relying on them for content. With that in mind, he believes that Redick is an ideal partner for getting back to a hard analysis of the league:

"I feel like our audience needed a different approach, and understand the true essence of the game, how I fell in love with the game. When you have someone like JJ who has the same mindset about the game of basketball — very smart, fell in love with the game for all the right reasons. ... This is something I've been thinking about for quite a while; JJ was just ... it was perfect timing. "

James and the Lakers will begin a brutal, six-game road trip in Milwaukee against the Bucks on Tuesday.