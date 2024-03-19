Highlights LeBron James considers Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson the most influential players in basketball.

LeBron James has achieved many accolades, such as becoming the first player to score 40,000 points in the NBA, but he pointed to two other figures as the most influential to grace a basketball court.

JJ Redick and Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, paired together to launch a basketball-focused podcast titled 'Mind the Game', which debuted its first episode on Tuesday, March 19. Among the great discourse shared between the two hosts, James gave high praise to Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson for their impact on the game of basketball over the years.

When it comes to influence since I’ve been watching the game, the most influence on the game, and obviously we know what Mike did for the game, Steph and Allen Iverson are the two biggest influential guys in our game since I’ve been watching and covering it. - LeBron James

James is in his 21st season in the NBA at 39 years of age. Throughout his career, he has played against the best the league has seen. However, he gives Iverson and Curry, who he shares a competitive rivalry with, the title of most influential during his playing career.

Curry and Iverson Made Kids Feel Like They "Could Be Them"

The youth gravitated toward the playstyles of these legends

James gave his explanation for the two players being so influential, which was due to how children can relate to them.

So you got AI who’s like the unbelievable crossover, cornrows, arm sleeve, everyone wears an arm sleeve now because of Allen Iverson. And he’s going in the trenches you know laying it up over bigs, whatever the case may be. Now you have Steph, who’s shooting over the Empire State Building. Those two are the two most influential when you see how they changed the game, and the kids, and like those are two guys that you just wanted to watch every single night. - LeBron James

Although James competed against Iverson for many years, there isn't a rivalry stronger in today's landscape of the NBA than Curry and James. Stephen Curry and LeBron James went against each other in the NBA Finals for four consecutive seasons, including the infamous Cleveland Cavaliers 3-1 comeback over the Golden State Warriors. Curry has single-handedly changed the way the game is played with his electric three-point shooting, ushering in a new era of basketball focused on shots outside the perimeter.

Curry and Iverson Transcended the Game

These two players changed the sport forever

Before Curry's emergence in the NBA, the way the game was played was very different. There was more emphasis on playing through each team's big man and the focus was on getting the ball in the paint. Curry's high volume of three-pointers formulated a new form of success predicated on fluidity on offense, which every team has adapted since.

Allen Iverson was influential in his performance, like Curry. However, his impact reigns outside the basketball court. Iverson was the first player to introduce hip-hop culture on the basketball court. From the way he dressed and approached the game, he spearheaded a movement that allowed players to express themselves in other ways than playing the game. Iverson revolutionized the cross-over, being the core reason for the advancement of ball-handling abilities in the NBA today.

Curry and Iverson are very different players, but they share one thing in common and that is their stature. Both players aren't the most athletic, have the highest vertical, or are the biggest players on the court. This one feature allowed kids across the world to feel a connection to them. Not everyone is gifted, like LeBron James or Kevin Durant, but Iverson and Curry gave hope that one day you could become just as good if you work hard enough.

The impact that they've had on young people is apparent in the NBA with players like Trae Young, who shaped their game after Curry. Along with players such as Kyrie Irving, who were inspired deeply by Iverson's skill.

There aren't many more qualified to give such high praise as LeBron James. The inaugural episode of the joint podcast with Redick gave viewers a deeper look into the mind of one of the game's greatest figures.