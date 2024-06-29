Highlights LeBron James may take a pay cut to help Lakers sign better free agents.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will officially become an unrestricted free agent after he reportedly intends to opt out of his $51.4 million player option. Nonetheless, James isn't expected to leave Los Angeles and should re-sign with the Lakers on a new contract.

Though James is eligible to sign a maximum deal worth $162 million over the next three years, the four-time NBA champion could take a paycut to enhance the Lakers' chances of competing for a championship. Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report noted that James is considering taking less money so that the Lakers can open up the full midlevel exception in free agency.

What LeBron James Taking Pay Cut Means for Lakers

L.A. can target more free agents

This isn't the first time that James has taken a pay cut in order to enhance his team's chances of winning a championship. He did so back in 2010 when he, along with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, all took less money to join forces with the Miami Heat. With the Lakers still needing more pieces to improve, James may be willing to do the same now that he is in the twilight of his career.

If James inks a max deal, this would take the Lakers over the first apron, which makes them eligible for the taxpayers' midlevel exception. This means they can only sign a player for a two-year deal worth up to $10.6 million.

Should James take a pay cut, Los Angeles will be eligible for the full midlevel exception. This will allow the Lakers to offer a contract with a starting salary of $12.9 million and up to $55.3 million over the next four years.

But how much would James need to give up to make this happen? ESPN's Brian Windhorst hinted on his podcast about this possibility a couple of days ago and projected that the Lakers star could give up around $10 to $12 million and sign a contract in the $38 to $39 million range annually.

Lakers' Potential Targets in Free Agency

James is still seeking to win his fifth NBA championship

If James is indeed willing to take a salary hit, this obviously increases the Lakers' pool of potential targets in free agency. Not only is there more money in what they can offer, they could also extend a longer deal.

Grant Asfeth floated the idea of the Lakers going after free agent wing Derrick Jones Jr., who recently moved to Klutch Sports Group, the same agency that James and his co-star Anthony Davis are with.

Jones had a terrific campaign with the Dallas Mavericks and was a key starter in their run to the NBA Finals. Dallas, however, has been able to clear up the cap room to re-sign Jones in free agency via the same full MLE the Lakers are trying to vie for.

Another potential target for Los Angeles is Jonas Valanciunas, who has been linked to the Lakers at some point this summer. Valanciunas would be a great addition to shore up the front line for Los Angeles and allow Davis to play his preferred power forward position.

Nonetheless, nothing is set in stone just yet. The Lakers will likely still need to convince James to make this move and a lot of that will be dependent on who they can realistically bring in to increase their chances of giving The King his fifth NBA championship.