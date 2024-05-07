Highlights LeBron James won't play a major role in the LA Lakers' coaching search, despite his reputation as being involved in front-office decisions.

The Lakers lack appeal to top coaching candidates due to cheapness and high pressure.

Rising competition in the West deters potential Lakers coaches, who are looking for jobs elsewhere.

The Los Angeles Lakers started their offseason much earlier than they would have liked. After losing in five games in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, the Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham and appear to be retooling as much as possible to keep their closing championship window open and entice LeBron James to stay.

James, who can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer, was expected to be front and center in the Lakers' search for a new head coach. Between him and Anthony Davis, the Lakers do have the talent to make a deep playoff run, and the glitz of Los Angeles should be enough to entice all the premier coaches on the market, or at least one would think.

ESPN senior NBA writer Brian Windhorst took to The Dan Patrick Show to express his utter lack of faith in the Lakers' organization when it comes to hiring a new coach, and James' limited role in the caching search could be a factor.

LeBron Won't Be Involved in the Search

The NBA legend, despite his reputation, will play a limited role

LeBron James has a bit of a reputation in the NBA for running the show his way. For 21 years, he has been one of the best players in the NBA and has established himself as the only challenger to Michael Jordan as the league's greatest player of all time. This has given him a bit of a superpower in the NBA, as teams entice him by building rosters to his exact specifications.

There's a reason he's been known as "LeGM."

Despite having the reputation as being the one who ultimately makes roster and coaching decisions, James apparently does not have as much influence as previously thought and instead keeps "a distance" behind the scenes.

“LeBron doesn't get involved in coaching hires. For years, for many, many coaches, he's always taken a distance." -Windhorst

Windhorst went on to say that James doesn't hold friendships in the NBA, and the close people in his life have been around for decades. With that in mind, don't expect short-term friendships to blossom into a professional relationships.

JJ Redick, who hosts the Mind the Game podcast with James, has been included in Lakers' coaching rumors, but Windhorst seems to think that James might want to keep his on and off-court ventures separate.

Lakers Lack Coaching Clout

On top of the fact that James is unlikely to personally get involved in a coaching hire, the Lakers don't offer much appeal. Windshorst suggested that the Lakers are cheap and won't shell out the massive coaching contracts that other teams will.

“The Lakers have very few good candidates for the job…there’s not that many coaches available right now who are experienced, proven, and ready to come to Los Angeles…you need to understand that the Lakers don’t pay. They paid Phil Jackson an eight-figure salary. They did it kicking and screaming and he was engaged to one of the owners at the time.”

The Lakers also have an aging roster that looks more prepared to regress instead of return to their top form. With questions surrounding James' possible free agency, the Lakers might take a further step back and miss the playoffs next season. There is not a Western playoff team that is going to regress next season, and the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, and San Antonio Spurs all look poised to improve.

Even if James opts out and joins a new team, the Lakers and their fans will ultimately delude themselves into thinking that Davis and a ragtag group of role players can make a run at the Larry O'Brien Trophy. With unreasonable expectations, candidates who are interested in being with a franchise for more than one season might look elsewhere, as the Lakers will surely fire next year's coach if they fail to make the playoffs.

The rising level of competition in an already loaded Western Conference is enough to turn most candidates away from the job and look elsewhere.

“I’m kind of waiting for an Eastern Conference job.” -Unnamed NBA coaching candidate

The Lakers have tried to lure top-tier coaches to their franchise, but have been "outbid," according to Windhorst. Tyronn Lue and Monty Williams went elsewhere in search of more money and stability.

The glory of the Showtime Lakers under Pat Riley and the Kobe and Shaq Lakers under Phil Jackson is no more, and as teams start to embrace building through the draft, creating a culture, and keeping a coach around to build long-term success, the Lakers have failed to adapt with the times.