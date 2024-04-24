Highlights Leicester City may be set to lose Kelechi Iheanacho this summer at the end of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes striker has reportedly attracted interest from Crystal Palace and Turkey, having failed to make a lasting impact in the Championship.

Wilfried Ndidi could also leave when his contract expires in June, with several Premier League outfits reportedly interested in his services.

Leicester City could be set to lose striker Kelechi Iheanacho during the 2024 summer window at the King Power Stadium, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers where his next destination could be.

The Foxes are hoping to secure their immediate return to the Premier League in the coming weeks, under the management of Enzo Maresca.

Leicester had led the Championship for the majority of the 2023/24 campaign, but a recent wobble in form means that their promotion still hangs in the balance heading into the final games of the season. Iheanacho has struggled to contribute and could look for a move elsewhere when his contract expires this summer.

Iheanacho linked with Premier League move

Iheanacho would have hoped that Leicester's relegation to the Championship would provide him with an opportunity to establish himself as one of the second-tier's leading strikers, ahead of a potential move this summer. The £80,000 per-week earner sees his deal at the King Power Stadium expire in June and will be keeping his eyes peeled for potential moves.

But a return to the second-tier failed to provide Iheanacho with a chance to prove himself. The 27-year-old has scored just six goals and registered three assists in 25 appearances this term, having started just 23% of Championship fixtures. It's unlikely Leicester will offer the former Manchester City academy product an extension to his deal this summer, with talkSPORT reporting Crystal Palace are interested in securing his signature on a free transfer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Iheanacho has scored 42 Premier League goals and registered 26 assists in 196 top-flight appearances.

Dean Jones - Iheanacho could leave for Turkey

Jones feels that Iheanacho will leave Leicester this summer and that his most likely path is a move to Turkey, after Trabzonspor expressed an interest in his services. The transfer insider believes it would be unwise for the Foxes to keep hold of the centre-forward. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It looks like he will leave Leicester, and at the moment, the most likely path for him to take is to Turkey. Trabzonspor are one of the teams for him, and these sorts of options might have to become very real, even though it seems to be early in his career. Iheanacho broke through at the same time as Marcus Rashford, and the pair were compared when he was at City, but slowly, his form and impact have just waned. From a Leicester point of view, keeping him doesn’t seem a wise move as he is one of the higher earners in that side, and he has only started ten games in a season when they are going for a Championship promotion.”

Ndidi set for Leicester departure this summer

According to various reports, Leicester midfielder Wilfired Ndidi could be set for a departure from the King Power Stadium at the end of the 2023/24 season. The 27-year-old is out of contract this summer and could represent a bargain for several Premier League outfits.

Aston Villa, Brentford, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with a move for the Nigeria international. Meanwhile, talkSPORT claims that, alongside Iheanacho, Crystal Palace are also considering the possibility of securing Ndidi's signature on a free transfer. Ndidi arrived at Leicester from Genk in a £15m deal in 2017.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 23-04-24.