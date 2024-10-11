Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has been praised for his performance for Japan in their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The 2024/25 season is well underway, and it’s already the second international break of the campaign. Japan faced Saudi Arabia just outside Jeddah on Thursday, and they secured a crucial 2-0 victory.

Crystal Palace’s Daichi Kamada opened the scoring for Japan after 14 minutes, and Koki Ogawa made it two late in the second half. Endo played the full 90, plus the eight additional minutes at the end of the game.

Endo ‘Led by Example’ for Japan

The Liverpool midfielder had a strong performance

Game time at Liverpool has been hard to come by for Endo this season. The 31-year-old joined the Reds for a nominal fee from German side Stuttgart last summer, and he became a key figure under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, his minutes have become significantly reduced this season under new head coach Arne Slot. Endo has played 85 minutes across all competitions so far this term, most of which came in the Carabao Cup triumph over West Ham in September.

Endo stats for Japan vs Saudi Arabia Stat: Minutes played 90' Goals 0 Accurate passes 47/59 (80%) Key passes 1 Ground duels (won) 11 (5) Aerial duels (won) 3 (1) Clearances 1 Blocked shots 3 Interceptions 2

At international level, however, Endo continues to shine for his country. He is captain of his national side, and Japanese outlet Football Zone praised the midfielder for his performance against Saudi Arabia this week.

'The captain once again led by example, providing discipline and solidity in the centre and showing dogged determination to make Japan's backline unbreakable.'

They awarded Endo eight out of 10, and highlighted that he led by example through his discipline and determination.

Liverpool ‘Consider’ Bundesliga Forward

He has also been linked with Arsenal and West Ham

In other news, Liverpool continue to be linked with Eintracht Frankfurt and Egypt forward Omar Marmoush. According to Football Transfers, the 25-year-old is high on the list of targets for the Reds, as the future of Mohamed Salah remains up in the air.

Salah is in the final year of his contract at Anfield, and will be available on a free transfer in the summer if fresh terms are not agreed. This has prompted widespread speculation over a potential successor for the Egyptian, and if recent reports are anything to go by, it is Salah’s compatriot who could be next in line.

However, the article does note that Premier League rivals Arsenal and West Ham are also interested in signing Marmoush. Frankfurt are also hopeful of extending the player’s contract, but will listen to offers in the region of €35million if they do decide to sell.

Marmoush began his career in his homeland of Egypt, but joined Wolfsburg as a youngster back in the summer of 2017. After six years, in 2023, he made the switch to Frankfurt, and became a standout performer for the Bundesliga club. He has already scored eight goals and registered four assists in eight league games this season.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore.