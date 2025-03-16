Ledley King enjoyed a 13-year playing career at Tottenham Hotspur. He suffered injury issues throughout his time at the club, but still made 323 appearances. King also made 21 England caps between 2002 and 2010, featuring at Euro 2004 and the 2010 World Cup.

Despite only winning one trophy at Spurs - the 2008 League Cup - King played with some of the club's best-ever players, including Gareth Bale and Luka Modric, who both went on to sign for Real Madrid. In an interview with WeAreTottenhamTV in March 2019, the former English centre-back was asked to pick his all-time Spurs XI. Here is who he picked for his team.

Paul Robinson

Goalkeeper

Paul Robinson was the starting goalkeeper in the 2008 League Cup final - the last time that Spurs won a major trophy. The English goalkeeper made 175 appearances for the club between 2004 and 2008, and famously scored a free-kick from 95 yards against Watford in March 2017. The English shot-stopper also played for Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley, along with 41 caps for his country. King said:

"He was obviously England's number one for a period of time, and he was a fan's favourite. He was a top-class goalkeeper - great distribution with his feet and scored a couple of goals as well."

Stephen Carr

Right-back

Stephen Carr signed for Tottenham Hotspur's academy when he was 15 after impressing the manager at the time, Ossie Ardilles. He made his senior debut for the club two years later in 1993 and spent 11 years in North London.

He made 270 appearances for Spurs, winning the League Cup in 1999. After Spurs, he had spells at Newcastle United and Birmingham City. Of the Irishman, King said:

"He was someone that came through the youth system. When I was coming through, he was someone who was established, and I think he was probably the best full-back in the league at that point in time."

Michael Dawson

Centre-back

Michael Dawson was King's centre-back partner for a number of years at Spurs. He joined Tottenham from Nottingham Forest in 2005 and spent nine years at the club. Dawson was a reliable figure during his time in North London, winning the club's Player of the Year award in the 2009/10 season. Speaking about the impact of the former centre-back, King said:

"He was someone that put his body on the line for the team week in, week out. He was a warrior - underrated on the ball with good feet, a good touch and could pass. He was a favourite of mine for sure."

Jonathan Woodgate

Centre-back

Jonathan Woodgate joined Spurs for £8 million in January 2008. The English centre-back had already spent time at Leeds, Newcastle United, Middlesbrough and Real Madrid. Less than a month into his time at Spurs, Juande Ramos' side had qualified for the League Cup Final. Woodgate started alongside King for the first time and the former was named as the man of the match in a 2-1 victory that saw him score the winner. King said:

"Similar to me, he had a lot of injury problems, but he was a class player. The first time we ever played together was the Carling Cup final. We clicked, and we had an understanding of the game. "He was a top, top player, and it was a shame that he had so many injuries because he was one of the best."

Benoit Assou-Ekotto

Left-back

Benoit Assou-Ekotto arrived at Spurs in 2006 after impressing at Lens as a young left-back. He struggled to find his feet in the Premier League in his first couple of years at the club but excelled under the management of Harry Redknapp, who arrived during the 2008/09 season.

He went on to become much more of a regular in the team, producing an impressive performance in the 2009 League Cup final when marking Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. King said:

"He was a player that had everything. He was really good on the ball, great engine up and down, great quality, great left foot, so he was probably the best left-back I played with."

Gareth Bale

Winger

Bale didn't arrive at Spurs with a big reputation, signing from Southampton for an initial £5 million. His breakthrough season was the 2009/10 campaign under Harry Redknapp. After impressive performances in the closing months, he helped the club qualify for the Champions League and earned himself a new four-year deal.

The Welsh winger played 237 matches for Spurs, scoring 71 and registering 53 assists. His performances domestically and in Europe meant he was signed by Real Madrid in the summer of 2013, after a breath-taking 2012/13 campaign that saw him claim the PFA Player of the Year award. Now retired, he's remembered as one of the greatest wingers of all time. King said:

"He was someone who had everything - the size, could get up and down the pitch, unbelievable technique. He joined the club, and he was more of a left-back or a wing-back, but he just flourished into an attacking phenomenon."

Luka Modric

Centre midfield

Modric spent four years at Spurs between 2008 and 2012, making 160 appearances for the club, scoring 17 and registering 24 assists. He was an integral part of the team that qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals in the 2010/11 campaign, where they eventually lost to Real Madrid.

The Croatian signed for Los Blancos in 2012, where he has won six Champions League trophies. He also won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 after narrowly missing out on the World Cup with Croatia in Russia. King said:

"When he first came to the club, not many people knew him in England or the Premier League. We saw straight away what a talent he was during the training sessions, and it probably took him a little bit of time to really settle in and play his best football, but once he did that he was unbelievable."

Edgar Davids

Centre midfield

Edgar Davids was an iconic footballer, playing for the likes of AC Milan, Barcelona and Ajax, winning the Champions League for the latter in 1995. He joined Spurs in the summer of 2005 as a free agent and quickly became a fan favourite. Davids played two seasons for the North London club, finishing fifth in the Premier League on both occasions. King said:

"He probably joined Tottenham when he was past his best but what he did bring was a desire to the team because we were a young team at the time. I think a lot of the young players learned from him what it took to be a true professional."

David Ginola

Winger

David Ginola signed for Spurs in 1997 after spending the first part of his career at the likes of Brest, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle. The French winger was one of the most talented players in the Premier League in the late 1990s, winning the PFA Players' Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year in 1999. He was part of the squad that won the 1999 League Cup, beating Leicester City in the final. King said:

"He had a left foot and a right foot, strong, quick. Definitely the most talented player that I played with during my time at Tottenham."

Robbie Keane

Striker