When thinking about players who were held back by injuries, few were dealt a tougher hand than Ledley King. The former Tottenham Hotspur centre-back was one of the most promising in the Premier League during his career and when he was fit and healthy, he shone for the north London club.

The only issue was he struggled to ever remain fit and healthy. The Englishman looked like a future stalwart for his national team, but injuries prevented him from reaching that potential. He played more than 30 league games in a season just once throughout his career and retired at just 31 years old.

If he had remained relatively injury free, it's scary to think about just how good King could have been. Let's cast our minds back to his unbelievable tackle on Arjen Robben from the 2006-07 season for a little insight into how impressive he was.

King Played a Key Role in a Significant Win

It was Tottenham's first league win over Chelsea since 1990

Spurs secured their first league win over Chelsea since 1990 thanks to goals from Michael Dawson and Aaron Lennon, but a sensational challenge from King in the first half was also a pivotal moment in the match. When Michael Ballack lofted the ball behind Tottenham's defence, the lightning-quick Robben found himself in acres of space.

Robben had beat Spurs' offside trap and found himself through one-on-one with goalkeeper Paul Robinson. Or so he thought. Robben may have strayed slightly offside when the pass was played, but the assistant referee didn't raise his flag - and this was long before the days of VAR - so the goal would have been given. King and Dawson's appeals for offside went ignored as Robben set himself to shoot.

But King somehow got back to produce a heroic last-ditch tackle on Chelsea's speedy winger, who couldn't believe such a golden opportunity to score had gone begging. They talk about great goals, that is a great challenge.

The commentary team loved it, saying: "Fantastic work from Ledley King. The only man in a white shirt who never gave it up. King's got six or seven yards to make up. He's like a train powering back and stabs it away from Robben just as he's about to pull the trigger." Watch a clip of the tackle below.

Is it the best tackle in Premier League history? It's certainly up there.

King's Injury Woes Meant He Didn't Even Train

He still produced superb performances

Sadly, the tackle was more a teaser of what could have been than a sign of things to come. King's career was hindered by a recurring knee injury that ultimately limited him to 323 appearances for Tottenham (plus a further 21 for England) over the course of his 13-year professional career. He famously didn't train towards the end of his career but somehow still produced sublime performances for Spurs. Something his manager Harry Redknapp found incredible. The veteran coach said:

"It's crazy that you can not train once all week and then come in on a Saturday and be the best player."

Redknapp wasn't the only one impressed with the centre-back, though. One of the greatest players in Premier League history had plenty of positive things to say about King.

Thierry Henry Was Impressed With King

The Frenchman claimed he wasn't like most defenders

As one of the greatest forwards to ever play football, it wasn't often that any defender got the better of Thierry Henry, but the Frenchman admitted that King would take the ball away from him pretty easily. Not only that, but he would do it without fouling or shirt-pulling as so many others would. Speaking to talkSPORT, the Arsenal legend sang King's praises, commenting:

"I don't like defenders who hold the shirts of other players. The only defender [in England] who doesn't do that and sometimes still gets the ball off my feet easily is Ledley King. "He is the only guy who doesn't hold players. He will get the ball off you without you even noticing. For me, that is a good defender."

That's some high praise coming from someone of Henry's calibre. King was just built differently and knew how to dispossess his opponents without bending the rules or playing dirty. It's a shame to think injuries robbed us of what could have been one of the greatest England defenders of all-time.

