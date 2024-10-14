England interim manager and former Everton icon Lee Carsley has revealed the reasoning behind his decision to drop Toffees star Jordan Pickford - with the Three Lions boss wanting to 'have a look' at backup star Dean Henderson for the Nations League clash against Finland on Sunday afternoon.

Pickford has been England's starting goalkeeper in every tournament since the 2018 World Cup, impressing massively on the big stage for his nation - including penalty shoot-out heroics in 2018, 2024 and almost in 2021, as he did his part to almost prevent Italy in the European Championship final. His longevity has rarely seen any other goalkeeper feature in games for the Three Lions, but Henderson's inclusion in the clash in Helsinki raised eyebrows - and Carsley has put them to bed.

Carsley Dropped Pickford 'To Look' at Dean Henderson

The Everton stopper was benched for the trip to Helsinki

The Everton goalkeeper has 71 caps for England, and having only missed a possible 11 Premier League games for the Merseyside outfit since joining in 2017, it's a rarity to see him dropped for another goalkeeper when fully fit.

Jordan Pickford's Premier League statistics - Everton appearances by season Season Appearances Final league position 2017-18 38 8th 2018-19 38 8th 2019-20 38 12th 2020-21 31 10th 2021-22 35 16th 2022-23 37 17th 2023-24 38 15th 2024-25 7 N/A

His blunders in the Nations League game against Greece on Thursday did not directly lead to goals, but he was shaky in the first half after losing possession when venturing out of his goal and then flapping at the subsequent corner that Chelsea's Levi Colwill did so well to prevent from being a goal in the first place.

However, Carsley spoke to ITV Sport ahead of the game, stating that he had always intended to play Henderson from the start in Sunday's clash in Helsinki - despite Pickford's errors in the game against Greece on Thursday. The temporary boss said, via the Daily Mirror:

"There was a case of getting a look at a few different players and we were always going to get a look at Dean in one of the games."

The BBC have also confirmed that there is no injury for Pickford.

Henderson's appearance was his second overall, and a first England cap since November 2020, when he came on at half-time for Nick Pope in a 3-0 win over Republic of Ireland.

The new first-choice Crystal Palace goalkeeper has found minutes hard to come by in recent years. Having excelled at Sheffield United in 2019-20 as a 22-year-old, he became backup to David de Gea at Manchester United but featured in just 29 games over two seasons at Old Trafford; but a lack of games whilst also being backup at Nottingham Forest has seen him move to Selhurst Park.

Pickford Is Vital to Everton's Survival Chances

The goalkeeper remains one of their best players

Pickford has been Everton's most consistent player in the Farhad Moshiri era, becoming one of the club's greatest-ever goalkeepers and his saves have almost single-handedly kept them in the top-flight in one of the worst periods in the club's Premier League history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jordan Pickford has made 287 appearances for Everton in all competitions.

Due to turn 31 in March, he is still relatively in his prime as a goalkeeper with stoppers tending to decline in their late thirties, and so he has plenty of years left to excel just yet.

The Toffees are struggling again this season under Sean Dyche, though they have had a slight revival with three games undefeated before the international break - and Pickford will be key to any success they have in the coming months if they are to avoid any notion of a relegation battle for what would be the fourth season in a row.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-10-24.