Lee Carsley reportedly 'does not want' to become England manager on a permanent basis, according to a report from the Telegraph. There had been growing speculation that the current interim boss could become the next full-time head coach of the Three Lions, but that looks unlikely now.

Carsley was appointed on a temporary basis by the English FA following Gareth Southgate's departure after Euro 2024, but a search for a permanent replacement has continued in the background. Several names have been linked with the role, including Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

However, there was always a chance that Carsley could have been promoted from within, taking the full-time job after building his reputation as England's Under-21s manager. But it seems as though any advances by the FA could be rejected.

Why Carsley Does Not Want the Job

Doubts over his desire to take the role arose before match vs Greece

Although Carsley has reportedly not directly told the FA that he does not want the position, the Telegraph write that members of the England set-up are convinced that he does not want the position. Doubts arose before Thursday's 2-1 loss to Greece, and there is now a growing belief that the search for a new manager will have to be expanded.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Greece's 2-1 win against England was their first ever win against the Three Lions.

The feeling from the interim boss towards the job became more negative in the build-up to the game against Greece, and the Telegraph's sources believe that Carsley wants to continue 'working on his craft' before he takes up a senior position.

There had been questions about whether the current manager truly wanted the job following the most recent tie, with Carsley admitting that he hoped to return to the U21 squad in the future. Although he has since clarified what he meant by that, he still has not publicly said whether he wants to take the senior squad position.

"Hopefully is a word and a phrase I use quite a bit," he said in his pre-match press conference ahead of England's match against Iceland. "There’s obviously no guarantees in life, including tomorrow.

"It’s a job, the Under-21s, that I’m really proud of and massively invested in. But I know there’s no guarantees. But the plan is to give this job for three camps the best I can do along with the rest of the staff and hopefully we can be in a good position."

Eddie Howe and Thomas Tuchel both linked with the position

With Carsley potentially taking himself out of the running to permanently succeed Southgate, other candidates will become the favourite for the job. Tuchel was one manager linked with the role, and was reportedly 'negotiating' to become the next manager, according to BILD.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has also been linked with the position, but GIVEMESPORT understands that the FA are yet to open talks with the current Magpies manager. There is also a concern that he could prove to be an expensive hire, which might lead to the English football governing body looking elsewhere.