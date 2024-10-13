Interim England manager Lee Carsley has downplayed his ambitions of replacing Gareth Southgate permanently after guiding his squad to a 3-1 win over Finland, but hasn't ruled his chances out completely. The Three Lions bounced back from a shock 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley midweek with a comfortable victory away in Helsinki. Goals from Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice secured all three points.

There has been much speculation over Carsley's future as England's caretaker boss after temporarily leaving his role as U21s coach to take on the role. Born in Birmingham, the former Republic of Ireland international oversaw impressive 2–0 wins against the Irish and Finland in September to kickstart his stint.

However, a calamitous loss to Greece on Thursday cast doubts over Carsley's long-term future with the senior team. Former Chelsea coaches Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter appear on the English FA's shortlist as they look for Southgate's permanent successor.

Carsley initially appeared to count himself out of the race by asserting that a world-class coach should take over from Southgate. He's since clarified that he'd be open to continuing as the nation's senior team manager full-time.

What Carsley Said About England Senior Role

The Three Lions' caretaker boss made his feelings clear

Talk of Carsley returning to his role as England U21s manager was intensified after comments made when his side fell to defeat at home to Greece. He said he 'hoped' to be back with the Young Lions once his interim stint concluded.

The former Birmingham City midfielder was criticized for his attacking team selection, starting Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Anthony Gordon at Wembley midweek. He reverted to a more conventional setup against Finland, and Harry Kane and Jack Grealish returned to the lineup after recovering from fitness issues.

England got back on board with a vital victory in Helsinki, which kept their hopes of automatic promotion to League A in the UEFA Nations League. ITV Sport pressed Carsley on his future plans after the game, and he spoke honestly about the situation:

"I've not really thought that much about it. I keep saying the same thing. My remit was to do six games. Really happy with that, privileged position that I'm in, really enjoying it. Didn't enjoy it for the last two days. I'm just not used to losing in an England team... "I think people are always going to try and put their chips on one side. I'm totally in the middle. My bosses have made it totally clear what they need from me. This job deserves a world-class coach who's won trophies, and I'm still on the path to doing that."

However, those comments were put to Carsley in his post-match press conference, and he downplayed suggestions he felt the job would be too soon in his managerial career:

"Definitely not (ruling out the permanent role), I tried to make it as clear as I could. The point I was trying to make is, it's one of the top jobs in the world. It deserves a top coach, the players we've got available, we've got a real chance of winning."

Carsley has a glowing reputation at youth level for his reign in charge of the U21s, guiding the Young Lions to a U21 European Championships triumph in the summer of 2023. Jack Grealish was among those of the senior squad who have praised the caretaker manager while overseeing the three Nations League camps.

Carsley's Record as England U21 Manager Matches Managed 29 Wins 23 Draws 1 Losses 5 Win Percentage 75.36%

Tuchel, Guardiola and Potter in the frame

The FA are yet to hold talks over Southgate's permanent successor

The FA has yet to make their move for a permanent Southgate replacement, and talks with potential candidates haven't commenced amid Carsley's interim manager role. There is a growing feeling that the Euro 2024 runners-up could appoint a foreign manager, with Tuchel among those under consideration.

The German took a career break in the summer after leaving Bayern Munich and has been linked with Man United. From his time coaching Chelsea, he has a good reputation in England, where he led the Blues to UEFA Champions League glory in 2021.

Man City's treble-winning coach Guardiola, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and former Chelsea and Brighton coach Potter are also mooted as potential options. The latter is the more attainable of the three, given he's been without a job since April 2023 after his sacking at Stamford Bridge.