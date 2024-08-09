Highlights Lee Carsley has been appointed as the interim manager for the England men's national team.

Carsely will replace Gareth Southgate, who left his role after eight years in charge.

Both men managed the Three Lions' under-21 squad in the past and had similar records.

The FA have announced that England Under-21s manager Lee Carsley is set to take charge of the senior squad on an interim basis as the search for Gareth Southgate's permanent replacement rumbles on. Carsley, who has held his post with the youth team since July 2021, will take charge of England's opening matches in the 2024/25 Nations League.

The move is eerily similar to the one that saw Southgate land the Three Lions job, as he was drafted in from the U21s to replace the outgoing Sam Allardyce. While this was initially just temporary, impressive performances saw him given the keys to the kingdom full-time, something that he held onto until resigning after more European Championships agony.

With the chance of history repeating itself a real possibility, below is a closer look at how Carsley and Southgate compare from their times as the head coach for the under-21s.

Overall Record

The pair are separated by a little more than two percent

After having a similar amount of time in the job, both men have come away with an impressive winning record throughout their reigns. Between 2013 and 2016, Southgate led the youngsters out on 33 occasions and came away with an impressive 27 victories, three draws and three defeats. Overall, this gives the 53-year-old a win rate of 81.8%. This leaves the former Crystal Palace defender towards the top of the tree when it comes to how well he performed compared to others in his role. Similarly, it would later become the case with the first team as he currently stands as the fifth-most winningest manager for England who has coached more than ten games.

After a difficult period under former Watford boss Aidy Boothroyd, Carsley was promoted to the position of under-21s manager in 2021. He would go on to take charge of just four games less than Southgate, managing 23 wins in 29 games. Although this puts him on the same number of non-wins as his predecessor, the fewer games mean that his win rate drops slightly below to 79%.

However, while the pair are neck and neck in overall results, it is tournament football that ultimately matters most. In that category, there is one clear winner.

Tournament Record

Carsley holds a 100% record in tournaments

Both Southgate and Carsley have taken charge at one tournament each as the England under-21 boss. That being the European Championship in 2015 and 2023 respectively. Their results couldn't be any more different if they tried.

While the departing first-team coach produced several impressive results during his eight-year reign, including two finals at the Euros, he was unable to even get out of the group stage in 2015. A 1-0 victory over Sweden courtesy of a late Jesse Lingard goal was sandwiched between defeats to Portugal and Italy which sent the young lions packing at the first hurdle.

Carsley, on the other hand, masterminded one of the most impressive youth tournament performances to date. With stars such as Cole Palmer at his disposal, the former Everton player managed to guide his side to six wins from as many games, beating Spain 1-0 in the final. James Trafford saved a last-minute penalty in the final, as Carsley led the nation to glory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England managed to keep a clean sheet in all six of their games during the 2023 Under-21 European Championships.

Players Promoted to Senior Squad

Southgate has used many stars he trusted in the youth team

Although winning is important in all forms of football, the main aim of an international youth set-up is to get players ready for the international stage. Throughout his managerial reign, Southgate showed that he was more than willing to trust young players such as Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham. However, he also helped develop stars from his days as an under-21 manager too.

In total, 24 players who played under the former Middlesbrough manager at youth level went on to make at least one appearance for the senior squad in their careers. Building further on that, 15 of those names would go on to receive call-ups to major tournaments, the majority of which were under Southgate.

Given the crop of talent that is available to the senior squad right now, the opportunity for young stars to break in is tougher than ever. Despite that, Carsley has seen nine of his starlets go on to be handed at least a single cap for their country, with the likes of Palmer, Anthony Gordon and Marc Guehi destined to have big futures for their country in years to come.