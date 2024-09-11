England caretaker manager Lee Carsley has suggested that the Premier League-proven Ben White is not part of his international plans thanks to the Arsenal man asking not to be contacted about a potential call-up earlier this year.

In the 50-year-old tactician’s first two games in the dugout for the Three Lions, Birmingham-born Carsley has endured a duo 2–0 victories - his first against the Republic of Ireland and his latest against Finland, courtesy of a Harry Kane brace.

White, 26, was not given a spot in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad, despite impressing for his domestic employers in the 2023/24 campaign, and the ex-England custodian suggested that the right-back took the decision into his own hands.

“We had a call saying Ben White didn’t want to be considered for England selection at this time.”

Carsley: White Will Not Be Selected

The now-26-year-old, who has shone for the north Londoners since his transfer in the summer of 2021, was part of Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020 and travelled to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup before leaving during the knockout stages.

A reported fall-out between the ex-Brighton & Hove Albion talent and Steve Holland, a former right-hand man to Southgate, was the reason behind White’s early departure - but with them both gone, speculation grew over his potential return.

That said, Carsley has suggested that, per The Independent's Miguel Delaney, as reported during his recent - and first - squad selection, every English player is in with a shout of being selected, though White has specifically been asked not to be part of the England set-up moving forward.

“I’ve not planned to, no. We spoke about this in the squad selection. Every player that’s eligible to play for England is in with a chance. As far as I was aware, he asked to be not contacted. So, if that changes then that’ll change.”

When quizzed on whether the onus was on the versatile defender, one of the best right-backs in the Premier League, rather than England’s current management set-up, Carsley said: “Yeah, I think it’s important that… we’ve got real competition all over the pitch and the more players we’ve got available to pick from, the better it is.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After making his debut in June 2021, White racked up four caps for the England senior team.

Carsley’s Plethora of Right-Back Options

Reece James, Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold are all solid choices

With White not expected to be in the running in the foreseeable future, Carsley’s flawless start as England’s interim manager perhaps suggests that the £150k-per-week Arsenal man is not a necessity in future squad selections.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has been picked by the ex-England Under-21’s chief in his two opening fixtures in charge of the senior side. Despite the persistent criticism over his defensive abilities, the full-back has been one of his nation’s most impressive players against Ireland and Finland in Dublin and London, respectively.

Beyond the Real Madrid-linked ace, the always-injured Reece James and Newcastle United youngster Tino Livramento are potential options, while the seasoned Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis of Manchester City are both solid options for Carsley and Co.

Alexander-Arnold vs Walker vs White - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Alexander-Arnold Walker White Minutes 2,161 2,767 2,995 Goals 3 0 4 Assists 4 4 4 Pass success rate (%) 79.6 90.4 86.7 Key passes per game 2.3 0.8 1.1 Tackles per game 1.4 1.2 1.3 Interceptions per game 1.1 0.8 0.9 Overall rating 7.12 6.85 6.93