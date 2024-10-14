Key Takeaways England bounced back with a 3-1 win against Finland after a tough loss to Greece.

Harry Kane's uninspiring performance might prompt a change in the national team's lineup.

Ollie Watkins looked promising after coming on against Finland and could be handed a chance to start in upcoming England games.

England put their disastrous 2-1 loss to Greece midweek behind them to secure a comfortable 3-1 victory away to Finland on Sunday evening. Lee Carsley's men returned to winning ways and put themselves back into contention to qualify for League A of the UEFA Nations League automatically.

The Three Lions were heavily criticised following their disappointing display in their first-ever defeat to the Greeks. They headed into the game against Markku Kanerva's side, second in Group B, with two wins and one defeat in three games.

England were buoyed by the returning Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, who sat out the loss at Wembley on Thursday with fitness issues. Grealish struck his side's opener in Helsinki and was a bright spark throughout with his eagerness to drive at the Finnish defence.

Carsley's decision to revert to a more conventional system bore fruit, with Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Declan Rice bagging and mainly catching the eye. However, that wasn't the case for Kane, as the Three Lions' captain struggled to get a foothold in the game.

Kane appeared off the pace after his recent injury problems and earned a concerning rating of 5/10 for his uninspiring display. It might be the right time to consider dropping the national team's all-time top scorer.

Kane Taken Off After Sub-Par Showing

Veteran frontman has struggled for form lately

When news broke of Kane's availability for the game against Finland, England fans grew confident of a quick recovery from their Greek setback. The Bayern Munich striker has long been the Three Lions' talisman, registering 68 goals and 19 assists in 101 caps. Kane struck a brace against the Huuhkajat at Wembley last month on his 100th appearance at international level.

However, there was no repeat of that commanding performance in Helsinki. The 2023/24 European Golden Boot winner's one shot was off-target, and he struggled to influence the game with just 27 touches, the lowest of any outfield visiting player. He's without a goal in his last four consecutive outings for club and country for the first time since 2021/22, highlighting his present struggles.

Kane was faultless in possession for the most part, completing 22 of his 23 passes, but his usual threat in front of goal was glaringly missing. He did play a role in Grealish's opener, finding Angel Gomes, who threaded an exquisite ball through to the Man City attacker.

It wasn't the prolific frontman England has come to know over the years, and the German media have also recently found an issue with the Bayern man's recent displays at the Aliianz Arena. They've accused him of going missing in big games, despite a solid start to the 2024/25 season.

Harry Kane stats vs Finland Stats Figures Shots 1 Pass completion rate 96% Key passes 1 Long pass accuracy 50% Dribbles attempted 1 Possession lost 2

Carsley was put on blast after the Greece defeat for using a four-man attack without a number nine in the frontline. Kane wasn't the only one to stutter against Finland, with Cole Palmer also unconvincing by his recent high standards.

That said, Kane's lackluster showing may lead Carsley to make another tactical change during next month's international break. Ollie Watkins, who replaced the former Tottenham Hotspur striker on Sunday, could find his way into the starting XI after an impressive cameo.

Watkins Could be Three Lions' Answer

The Aston Villa forward is chomping at the bit

Watkins has picked up where he left off last season with impressive displays for Aston Villa that have kept the in-form Jhon Duran out of Unai Emery's starting lineup. He cemented himself as a Three Lions hero this past summer after conjuring up a stunning winner in a 2-1 win against the Netherlands in the European Championships semifinals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Watkins is averaging a goal every 134 minutes in the Premier League and 0.67 goals per 90.

The 28-year-old was lively after coming off the bench against Finland. In a fine cameo appearance, he made two key passes and provided an assist too, with fans labelling him as a "game-changer" for his performance.

Watkins has scored four goals and registered two assists in 16 caps on international duty, and his pace and positional awareness often cause opposition problems. If the Villans frontman, dubbed 'brilliant' by Robbie Fowler, continues to shine at Villa Park, Carsley may have a huge decision to make when the next set of Nations League fixtures arrives.