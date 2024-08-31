Key Takeaways Lee Carsley did not pick Adam Wharton in his first England squad.

The Crystal Palace ace went to Euro 2024 and can consider himself unlucky not to be chosen as he offers a balance in midfield lacking in other younger players.

Snubbing Wharton could be a mistake as he outperforms other midfielders in key areas like tackles and interceptions, while also looking impressive with the more progressive side of the game.

While many Crystal Palace fans would have mostly been concerned about their Premier League form and the closing of the summer transfer window this week, plenty would have kept an eye on Lee Carsley's England squad announcement too.

As it happens, the former Young Lions boss who has replaced Gareth Southgate on an interim basis made some pretty bold picks when naming his first group of players. And while he picked Palace international regulars Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi, and Eberechi Eze, one name was conspicuous by its absence.

Indeed, having travelled to Germany with the Three Lions for Euro 2024, Adam Wharton has now been omitted from the first post-tournament squad. This feels like a pretty baffling call.

England Midfield Options

Carsley has big problem to solve

One of the biggest tasks Carsley will have if he wants to land the job on a permanent basis, will be to solve the team's issues in the middle of the park. Southgate struggled with this all summer, experimenting with the likes of Trent Alexander Arnold and Conor Gallagher in midfield, before finally settling upon Kobbie Mainoo as partner to Declan Rice.

Despite making the final, England never looked like a particularly cohesive unit. It certainly would have been interesting to see if Wharton's inclusion would have helped in Germany, but it's understandable that his game-time was limited due to his inexperience (although he probably deserved to at least get a few minutes at some point).

It remains to be seen how Carsley sets up in terms of formation for the Three Lions but when he won the Under-21 Euros, he relied upon a double pivot in a 4-2-3-1 set-up. In that side was Lille's Angel Gomes, who has since been called up at the expense of Wharton.

You can understand why he might want to give a familiar face a go, but if he is ready to give youth a chance, the Crystal Palace star surely has to be an ideal option. Mark Goldbridge certainly seems to think he deserves a spot in the team, noting on social media:

"No Wharton is the biggest crime though. Take him to a Euro's then drop him."

Wharton's blend of defensive and progressive attributes would make him the ideal man for the Three Lions, able to help Rice with the defensive side of the game, while also offering something when on the front foot.

Arguably he brings better balance on that front than any of the other younger midfield men called up by Carsley, despite Gomes, Mainoo and Morgan Gibbs-White being picked ahead of him.

Wharton Has What England Need

Ball Winner and Progresser

Since arriving in the Premier League last January, Wharton has proven himself to be one of the most exciting young midfielders in the country. Southgate recognised this by calling the £35k-p/w star up for the Euros.

And while Carsley will understandably want some more experienced names in his midfield – hence the inclusions of Rice and Gallagher – it does seem odd to snub the Palace man in favour of some of his less-proven alternatives.

In the England midfield, Rice will be expected to do the bulk of the ball-winning, while players like Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Eze, and Cole Palmer are more likely to do the creative stuff nearer the goal. But the extra man will need to offer a blend of defensive, progressive and creative attributes – hence why the stats in the table below have been selected.

England Midfielder Stats Per 90 (Last 365 Days) Stats Adam Wharton Morgan Gibbs-White Angel Gomes Kobbie Mainoo Assists 0.18 0.26 0.22 0.04 Shot-Creating Actions 2.59 4.23 3.72 1.77 Progressive Passes 5.73 4.93 6.74 3.11 Progressive Carries 0.92 2.26 1.44 1.09 Tackles 3.33 1.09 0.85 2.27 Interceptions 1.36 0.44 0.63 1.35

As the table shows, while Gibbs-White and Gomes are slightly better than Wharton at the more attacking side of the game, he outperforms them in the more defensive side of things. This suggests the Eagles' ace has the better blend of traits as an all-rounder. He still performs well in terms of assists, shot-creating actions and progressive passes, but that doesn't come at the expense of tackles and interceptions.

The most alarming thing is that Kobbie Mainoo is outperformed by all of his England midfield competitors in every metric, apart from progressive carries where he is marginally better than Wharton. This does suggest that the Man United man is somewhat fortunate to be in the squad, but he does certainly pass the eye test when playing.

It's still early days for England and Carsley but squad selection is such a key part of the job for any international manager. Games against Ireland and Finland should not prove to be too testing but could be a perfect platform for the interim boss to better understand and tinker with his midfield.

With that in mind, the missed opportunity to work with Wharton for these fixtures could prove to be his first key mistake as Three Lions boss.

Stats via FBREF (as of 30/08/24).