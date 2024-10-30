Manchester United finally parted ways with manager Erik ten Hag on Monday, and former Red Devils winger Lee Sharpe has identified the team's lack of offensive firepower as one of the main reasons behind the Dutchman's side's struggles.

United sit 14th in the Premier League after nine matches, having accumulated just 11 points up until this point. This dreadful domestic form has coincided with three draws from three games in the Europa League, a return that sees the north-west outfit sat in 21st in the continental competition's inaugural 'league phase'.

Subsequently, the club's hierarchy felt this week was the opportune moment to pull the trigger and give Ten Hag his marching orders, a decision Sharpe believes derives from United's inability to find the back of the net on a consistent basis.

Sharpe: United's Lack of Goals Cost Ten Hag

Their 'profligacy' was an issue

After finishing eighth last season, their worst league finish since 1990, Ten Hag was already walking on a tight rope coming into this campaign. Few signs of tangible improvement this term, despite benefiting from huge investment in multiple marquee signings in the summer, ultimately meant the maligned head coach's time in the north-west was up.

The 2-1 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon proved to be the final straw, a performance that encapsulated some of United's issues. Despite creating a number of clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities in the first half, the Red Devils were wasteful in front of goal, a theme from their dismal early season form.

Only Crystal Palace and Southampton have scored fewer goals than the Manchester-based side this season, and three-time Premier League winner Sharpe attributes this as the core reason behind Ten Hag's downfall. Speaking to BestBettingSites, the ex-United player said:

"I definitely think that Manchester United's profligacy has cost them too many games this season, and, ultimately, it's cost Erik ten Hag his job. We've seen United dominate teams for 20-25 minutes a lot this season and, in those periods, they look like they're capable of giving anybody a game. "When they repeatedly miss big opportunities, the confidence starts to go and that also gives encouragement to the opponent. They just looked a bit bereft of confidence at times (under Ten Hag). "We need to see more players chipping in and the goals being spread around the team. It sounds obvious, but if United had put the ball in the back of the net, then they wouldn't be where they are in the table this season."

United host Leicester City in the EFL Cup third round tonight, with interim boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy in charge. Meanwhile, the club are 'close' to finalising a deal for Ruben Amorim to succeed Ten Hag.

Ten Hag's Record as Manchester United Manager Matches Managed 128 Wins 72 Draws 20 Losses 36 Win Percentage 56.3%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 30/10/2024