Highlights Southampton have secured Premier League promotion with a 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Championship Play-off final at Wembley.

Will Smallbone's pass set up Adam Armstrong's goal, while Saints dominated possession and controlled the game against the Whites.

Adam Armstrong was the fixture's Man of the Match, scoring the crucial goal and showcasing his relentless work ethic and creativity on the field.

Southampton secured promotion back to the Premier League after overseeing Daniel Farke's Leeds United in a 1-0 win in the Championship Play-Off final at Wembley Stadium. A high-octane contest from the off, possession of the ball to and fro'd between the two finalists until Adam Armstrong registered yet another goal for the side from the south coast.

Will Smallbone picked the ball up between the lines and slotted his striker, who was in acres of space, through and the finish was as ruthless as it was precise. For the majority of the first half, Saints were in control of both possession and the result.

The Yorkshire-based outfit returned from the dressing room the much brighter of the pair, with Southampton reduced to having ten men behind the ball at times. But that didn't amount to much as Russell Martin's side grew back into proceedings and looked unlikely to concede - just like much of the opening half.

Here are the Player Ratings for both Southampton and Leeds United after the former's memorable afternoon, one that sees them regain their status as an outfit plying their trade in England's top division.

Key Match Statistics Leeds United Stats Southampton 58% Possession 42% 12 Total shots 7 2 Shots on target 3 4 Corner kicks 4 2 Yellow cards 6

Match Highlights

Leeds United Player Ratings

GK – Illan Meslier – 6.5/10

Alert to all chances and his strong save on the stroke of half-time kept Southampton's lead to one goal. Was unfortunate to be on the losing side.

RB – Archie Gray – 6/10

Looked to drive forward and let off a shot early on, constantly delivering balls to the back stick, but his creative exploits quickly dwindled as the game went on.

CB – Joe Rodon – 6/10

Crucial block early on to thwart a decent Southampton chance. Came ever so close to grabbing an equaliser in the second stage.

CB – Ethan Ampadu – 7/10

Ludicrous defending for Southampton's first goal but was defensively resolute for the rest of the Wembley outing. Often on the front foot, both defensively and offensively.

LB – Junior Firpo – 5/10

Unsuccessful in most of his attempts at attacking the Southampton back line and committed plenty of fouls going the other way.

CM – Ilia Gruev – 4/10

Failed to track the run of Armstrong, leaving him in acres of space. Very negative in terms of his passing, with him not spotting the runs of his side's forward line.

CM – Glen Kamara – 5/10

A struggling performance. The Finland international had no urgency about his game and, just like Gruev, struggled to play the ball forwards.

RM – Wilfried Gnonto – 6/10

Leeds' early livewire. Floated inside to attack the central channel, but that didn't always pay off. Not his brightest afternoon by any stretch of the imagination.

CAM – Georginio Rutter – 4.5/10

Physically dominant but largely ineffectual in the opening half as he held on to the ball too long.

LM – Crysencio Summerville – 5.5/10

Unselfish as always and was often doubled up on thanks to his well-documented ability. Not his best day at the office, mind.

ST – Joel Piroe – 4/10

Largely anonymous for large parts of the first half and struggled to be the difference-maker when in possession of the ball.

Sub – Dan James (65' for Gnonto) – 7/10

Much more direct than Gnonto and provided plenty of width when Leeds were on the attack. Denied by the crossbar after a lovely one-two with a colleague.

Sub – Jaidon Anthony (74' for Summerville) – 5.5/10

His deliveries were enticing but were to no avail.

Sub – Connor Roberts (74' for Kamara) – 4/10

Looked to spread play and provide width but struggled to get too much joy.

Sub – Mateo Joseph (82' for Firpo) – 5/10

Destined to be the game changer, Joseph looked lively in his short cameo.

Southampton Player Ratings

GK – Alex McCarthy – 6/10

Surprisingly, McCarthy had very little to do in the first half. Was busier in the second stage but remained alert, thwarting many Leeds chances.

RB – Kyle Walker-Peters – 7/10

The 27-year-old enjoyed some lovely passages of play on the right-hand side and could be on the move this summer with his overall work being something that has impressed all campaign.

CB – Jan Bednarek – 6.5/10

Cleared a Leeds chance off the line. Despite his expertise, he was outshone by his centre-back partner but was still relatively untroubled by Joel Piroe and Co.

CB – Taylor Harwood-Bellis – 7/10

Clever work on the ball and showed his recovery pace at times. A brilliant performance from the youngster, who could sign on a permanent deal this summer.

LB – Jack Stephens – 6/10

Gave away unnecessary fouls but didn't do too much of note. Was defensively solid throughout.

CM – Joe Aribo – 6/10

Didn't mind doing the dirty work when necessary. The Nigerian wasn't as influential as he would have liked to have been, relying on the brilliance of his midfield partners.

CM – Flynn Downes – 8/10

What a fantastic showing from the central midfielder, who dictated play and provided a much-needed bite in the engine room. Such performances make you wonder why West Ham United allowed him to go out on loan.

CM – Will Smallbone – 8/10

Perfect pass to tee up Southampton's first goal. Composed and controlled throughout, and his darting balls into the Leeds box was a thorn in the Whites' approach.

RW – David Brooks – 4/10

Injured and taken off just after the half hour mark but looked tidy on the ball during his 34-minute cameo.

ST – Adam Armstrong – 8.5/10

A busy man in the box, his finish encapsulated what his season has been about: scoring bucketloads of goals. Clever movement off the ball, too, which gave Southampton the edge when in the final third.

LW – Ryan Fraser – 6.5/10

Often found further back in a left-back position to keep things sturdy at the back. Looked positive going forward, too, and his work ethic was applauded by the crowd upon him being substituted.

Sub – Samuel Edozie (34' for Brooks) – 6/10

Put himself about upon his introduction but then was subbed in the 82nd minute.

Sub – Che Adams (69' for Fraser) – 5/10

Lead the line, moving Armstrong to the flank. Looked to make an instant impact.

Sub – Ryan Manning (82' for Edozie) – 4/10

Sured things up at the back and did what was needed to help his side get a result.

Man of the Match

Adam Amstrong (Southampton)

Armstrong's goal aside, the goal-gobbling Englishman appeared to be the difference for Martin's side at Wembley. When they needed it the most, he was on hand to deliver the hammer blow to Leeds' chance of promotion, but his off-the-ball work was second to none. Looking to always be Southampton's outlet with his teammates in possession, his tireless running always proved to be tricky for Rodon and Ampadu to contain.

Even when out on the wing, his creativity did not wilt. Ruthless in his approach from start to finish, the 27-year-old helped out defensively, too, proving his worth to Martin and Co. An incredible performance from a player that Southampton have so heavily relied on across the season.