Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his side after they thrashed Leeds 6-1 in the Premier League, but it was Liverpool's relentless pressing in stoppage time which appeared to impress him the most.

The Reds had not won since putting seven past Manchester United at the beginning of March but ran riot at Elland Road to prove they're still capable of producing ruthless performances.

It was Liverpool's forwards who inflicted all of the damage, with Diogo Jota and Mohamad Salah both scoring twice, while Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo notched a goal apiece.

And while there was a hint of fortune about Liverpool's opener, with Trent Alexander-Arnold's handball not overturned by VAR, the Reds were no doubt deserving victors.

Klopp's reaction to Liverpool's pressing

Speaking afterwards, Klopp praised his side and described the game as the best his team have played this campaign.

"I don't know where to start, the whole game was brilliant," he stressed.

"We played brilliantly, calm – [and] the counter-pressing was the best for ages."

And it was his team's press that managed to get Klopp extremely excited near the end of the game.

With Liverpool already 6-1 to the good in the 92nd minute, you'd have thought some players might be taking it easy.

But Liverpool's players didn't see it that way and showed an incredible desire to win back the ball in stoppage time.

A clip of Klopp reacting to the press emerged on social media after the game and his reaction was priceless.

Check it out below:

VIDEO: Jurgen Klopp's reaction to Liverpool's press in 92nd minute

Are Liverpool back to their best?

Liverpool's clinical showing at Elland Road was reminiscent of the top-class side fans had become accustomed to seeing for so many years.

And though they have lacked consistency for much of this season, there were plenty of positives for Liverpool to take from the game.

Jota finally broke his goal drought after more than a year without finding the back of the net, while Alexander-Arnold produced his most complete display in some time.

But perhaps most importantly, both Thiago and Luis Diaz returned to action – which will provide a welcome boost to all at the club.

Despite the win, Liverpool are still nine points off fourth spot and almost certainly won't be playing Champions League football next year.

But there is still plenty to play for, with two Europa League spots up for grabs.

And if Klopp's team can replicate their performance against Leeds, they could be tough to stop.