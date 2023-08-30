Leeds United will be given a huge boost if they are able to retain Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra beyond the end of the September 1 deadline, and transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed the latest on their respective futures, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Daniel Farke’s side have endured a mediocre start in the Championship but their hopes of an immediate return to the topflight will be enhanced should two of their star men stay put.

Leeds United transfer news – Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra

The majority of Leeds’ clamour this summer has been over whether the gifted Gnonto, who Leeds ended up paying in excess of £10m for, would stay or move onto pastures new. Everton have tried to test his employers’ resolve on four occasions but have had no luck, while The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed the Italian had previously submitted a written transfer request amid heavy links to the blue side of Merseyside.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT the 19-year-old is still yearning for a move away in the final embers of this summer’s transfer window, while journalist Rudy Galetti told GMS that Everton were readying their 'last attempt' to sign the coveted winger. With just a few days left of the window, Leeds do find themselves in a strong negotiating position given that Gnonto still has four years left to run on his £20,000-per-week Elland Road contract, despite him wanting to terminate it sooner.

In response to Leeds’ firm stance on Gnonto, Football Transfers have suggested that Everton will attempt to raid the club for Colombia international Sinisterra, who has already opened his account with one goal in two appearances in the English second division this season. Sinisterra joined from Feyenoord for £21m plus add-ons and will be a vital cog in Farke's machine should the German propel Leeds back into the Premier League at the first of asking. His departure would be a real kick in the teeth for Farke and his entourage seeing as they have seemingly managed to fend off the Toffees in regard to Gnonto. Crystal Palace are reportedly in the offing for the 24-year-old’s signature as well, and a loan to buy option has been discussed internally at Selhurst Park.

Now, transfer insider Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on the forward duo’s futures and reveals how much of a boost it could be for Leeds in their pursuit of an immediate bounce back to the Premier League.

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free All fees from Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Leeds United, Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “The rollercoaster ride of these storylines has been dizzying and obviously because of the uncertainty that’s been raised it would be impossible to say neither goes before deadline. I found the Wilfried Gnonto scenes of him in tears really intriguing and honestly when you see the genuine emotion coming out of such a young player like that it forces you to remember the human side of all these transfer rumours. Gnonto has not been an angel in the eyes of Leeds fans this window, he could definitely have played things better, but this is where good advice for a young player really matters, and representation of a player’s personality really needs to be taken into account.

“It’ll be interesting after the window closes to hear from him on how he has felt in these weeks but at the moment it looks like he could settle back in at Leeds and if that happens, it’s great news for this team because he is capable of anything. Luis Sinisterra, I feel is a bit more up in the air, a bit more chance of him being snapped up because of the clause he’s got. But if both stay? Wow, Leeds’ promotion chances are elevated ten-fold.”

What next for Leeds United?

Leeds have set their sights on landing a deal for Tottenham Hotspur outcast Djed Spence, despite him joining the north Londoners just last summer on a five-year deal worth £20m. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Yorkshire-based outfit have ‘concrete interest’ in the London-born youngster, though he did claim that competition for his services will be rife with the likes of Swansea and Bristol City also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.

Per TEAMtalk, the club are also weighing up a move for Jonjo Shelvey seeing as he has fallen down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest. The report suggests the Whites are in the market for engine room reinforcements and Shelvey, 31, has been pinpointed after he was not named in the Tricky Trees' squad for any of their opening three fixtures following a bust-up with boss Steve Cooper. As a means of trimming their bloated squad, it is believed that Shelvey is one of the names on the chopping board, despite arriving in January from Newcastle United.