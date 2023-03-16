Leeds United could be boosted by the return of Tyler Adams as early as next month, injury expert Ben Dinnery has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Adams, who joined Leeds from RB Leipzig in the summer, is set for a spell on the sidelines following an injury picked up this week.

Leeds United injury news - Tyler Adams

Having arrived from Bundesliga outfit Leipzig in a deal worth £20 million, Adams has enjoyed a strong debut season at the heart of the Leeds midfield.

Billed as the natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips, who left Yorkshire to join reigning champions Manchester City in the summer, the USA international has been a mainstay in the Whites' starting-11.

Of Leeds' 26 Premier League matches so far this season, Adams has featured in an impressive 24 of those, with one of his absences down to a one-game suspension (Transfermarkt).

However, it now looks as if the midfield maestro is set for an extended stint away from the pitch, having picked up what could be a nasty-looking injury.

Announced via the official club website, it was confirmed Adams had picked up a hamstring injury in training and wasn't going to be available for the foreseeable future.

What has Ben Dinnery said about Adams' injury?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the 24-year-old's expected absence, injury expert Ben Dinnery outlined the likely timeframe for Adam's recovery.

On the Leeds midfield man's injury, Dinnery said: “Ideally, we're looking at something maybe in early April, but again, just given the nature of that injury, you need to make sure that you when they come back, they stay back and they don't suffer any kind of recurrence or re-injury that will rule them out of the campaign.

“If an MRI scan reveals something a little bit more sinister, maybe a grade two and beyond, then that timeline can easily be stretched to four to six weeks and even beyond that.

“Obviously, if we were talking about something which would be a grade three, almost a complete rupture, then almost certainly, there would be some kind of surgical intervention and that would end his season. We’d be looking at something in excess of three months.”

What is Adams likely to miss while out for Leeds?

With his side sitting inside the relegation zone ahead of their crunch weekend clash with fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds boss Javi Gracia will recognise the need to pick up points quickly if they're to retain their Premier League status.

Following the international break, Leeds make the tricky trip to the Emirates Stadium to take on league leaders Arsenal, before facing more relegation candidates in Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

Escaping the drop looks like a tough task for Leeds this season, given their performances so far, but without the services of Adams in the centre of the park, their job may have just got even harder.