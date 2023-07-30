Leeds United’s teenage starlet Wilfried Gnonto now ‘wants to leave’ the club in the coming weeks as transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that he’ll soon become restless should the club not act on the circling interest.

Despite being relegated last campaign, the gifted Italian was one of the Yorkshire club’s silver linings.

Leeds United transfer news – Wilfried Gnonto

Leeds have returned to the Championship after a three-year stint in the top division after being promoted as champions.

And as much as the club will ideally want to retain Gnonto in their ranks, he will not, especially on a personal level, want to continue his playing career outside of Europe’s top five leagues.

As reported by MailOnline, Premier League outfit Everton have had an initial £15m bid rejected as newly appointed Leeds boss Daniel Farke is determined not to sell despite the club's relegation woes.

The Toffees are likely to test Leeds’ resolve again, however, as Football Insider claims a fee in the region of £20m will be sufficient to snare the 19-year-old out of Elland Road.

Last season, the blistering wide man scored two goals and registered four assists in 24 Premier League games, per Transfermarkt, although it was the tangible aspects of his game that has caught the attention of fans across the globe.

And to Leeds’ delight, Daily Express journalist exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that he believes that Gnonto – alongside Tyler Adams – will remain as Whites next season.

What did Dean Jones say about Leeds United and Wilfried Gnonto?

On the talented teen, the transfer insider claimed that he understands that Gnonto is keen to leave given that he doesn’t want to ply his trade in the Championship.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “At the moment, it’s not impossible they both stay, but we will have to see if that remains the case as we get towards the start of the season and other clubs realise these two are still up for grabs.

“I hear that Gnonto wants to leave, I think he’ll get a bit restless if he’s playing in the Championship when it kicks off. So, let’s see how it all develops.”

What next for Leeds United?

Leeds have already lost a litany of their key assets this summer such as Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Weston McKennie.

Therefore, they will attempt to stand firm to ensure not many more faces head out the exit doors of Elland Road.

Per The Athletic, Rodrigo joined Qatar-based Al Rayyan for a measly £3m, which means the club cut a £24m loss after signing the Spaniard for £27m, per BBC Sport.

The 32-year-old had 12 months left outstanding on his Leeds contract and had his integrated release clause triggered.

However, the club are eyeing up RB Leipzig ace Yussuf Poulsen already as the Dane is scheduled to meet Leeds representatives in due course, according to Turkish reports.

Leeds will begin their Championship campaign against Cardiff City on August 6, and those of a Leeds persuasion will be hoping their squad will be strong enough to compete at the summit by the time the window slams shut.