Leeds United was a 'complete shambles' during one ex-players' time with the club, journalist Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Yorkshire-based outfit were relegated from the Premier League last season amid a cloud of controversy on and off the pitch.

Leeds United news

From the joys of promotion out of the Championship in 2020, to the heartache of relegation in 2023, Leeds' three-year Premier League stay was short and not so sweet.

In fact, their best-performing campaign back in the top flight came when the Whites faithful weren't even able to watch their beloved club in person, with the side finishing in the top half during the 2020/21 season.

After that, it was all downhill, with the three-time English champions narrowly avoiding the drop in their second season back, before ultimately succumbing to relegation last time around.

It wasn't for the lack of investment on Leeds' part, as the club spent big on top talent, such as the £20 million purchase of Tyler Adams and the £24 million signing of Brenden Aaronson.

While the American duo failed to live up to expectations at Elland Road, it was their compatriot Weston Mckennie who disappointed the most, having arrived on loan from Juventus in the January transfer window.

What has Dean Jones said about Leeds?

Opting on a switch to Leeds in the January window, despite a rumoured £24 million move to Aston Villa also being touted at the time, Mckennie's time with the club was nothing short of a disaster.

Commenting on his spell in Yorkshire, journalist Jones said: "Leeds fans might not have been impressed by McKennie, but I don't think he was particularly impressed by the state of the team that he joined either, because it was a complete shambles in terms of the way the club was run and he found it very difficult to get going.”

What's next for Leeds?

With Mckennie having returned to Turin and Leeds preparing for life back in the Championship, attention has turned to how the club are likely to operate in the summer transfer window.

They've already sanctioned some outgoings, with Aaronson having agreed to a season-long loan at Bundesliga and Champions League outfit, Union Berlin.

The talented American did sign a five-year deal with the club 12 months ago, but wasn't open to playing second-tier football this season.

And Leeds are likely to find that's the case for a number of their top players, as according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, Premier League clubs are already sniffing around their squad.

The reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT in a recent interview that Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville were all being courted by Everton.

Whether those deals come to fruition remains to be seen, but as for incomings, Leeds are currently being linked with Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

That's according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, who claims the Championship outfit are planning on scrapping it out with Bournemouth for the shot-stopper's signature.

Darlow still has two years left on his Newcastle contract, meaning should Leeds want to sign him, they'll have to offer a suitable fee to the North-East side.