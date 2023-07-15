Leeds United are expected to have a decision made on goalkeeper Illan Meslier before the end of the transfer window, journalist Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Meslier has been linked with a move away from Elland Road, with talk about an immediate return to the Premier League being mooted.

Leeds United transfer news - Illan Meslier

It's been a rocky few months for Leeds supporters, who had to endure the pain of relegation at the back end of the 2022/23 Premier League season, having spent three seasons in the top flight.

It means the Whites will return to the Championship ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, where the Yorkshire-based outfit will be keen to bounce back immediately.

However, as pre-season preparations begin, it's clear Leeds may have to sell a number of their top talents, with Everton just one of a number of sides targeting their players.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are eyeing up moves for a trio of Leeds players, including Wilfried Gnonto, Jack Harrison and Crysencio Summerville.

But if reports are to believed, Leeds could also be about to lose goalkeeper Meslier, who according to a report from The Athletic, is expecting to leave Elland Road this summer.

It's claimed in the report that while no official bid has been presented just yet, Leeds won't stand in the way of the former French under-21 international, if a suitable bid arrives in their inbox.

Meslier endured a tough end to the 2022/23 season, after the shot-stopper was dropped following Sam Allardyce's arrival, but that doesn't seem to have damaged his stock too much, with Jones predicting ample interest in the 23-year-old.

What has Dean Jones said about Meslier and Leeds?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones admitted that the chances of Meslier being at Leeds by the time the transfer window slammed shut were slim.

On Leeds' current goalkeeper situation, Jones said: "Leeds know that they can't get caught out in that position. So I think the idea is they'll look to sign someone who will have a view to being the number one.

"As even if Meslier hasn’t gone by the start of the season, the feeling is that he will be gone by the time the transfer window ends.”

Who might Leeds target to replace Meslier?

According to a June report by GOAL, Leeds could demand as much as £30 million for Meslier's signature, with the relegated outfit keen to cash in on the young talent.

As for replacements, Karl Darlow has emerged as a prospective target for the 2019/20 Championship winners, with Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie suggesting the Whites could make a move for the Newcastle United man.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, the journalist told his 199,800 followers that Leeds are set to battle it out with Premier League outfit Bournemouth for the goalkeeper's signature.

With two years left on his Newcastle contract, Darlow would command a fee if he were to leave St. James' Park, but Downie believes a deal would be achievable.

Should Leeds be able to make a healthy profit on Meslier, while reinvesting elsewhere, it could be one of the more preferable transfer outcomes for the Elland Road outfit this summer.