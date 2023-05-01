Leeds United midfielder Weston McKennie has been slammed for his "lazy" and "slow" showing against Bournemouth, journalist Dean Jones explained to GIVEMESPORT.

The USMNT international arrived at Leeds in the January transfer window, but has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Leeds United transfer news - Weston McKennie

It was yet another afternoon to forget for everybody associated with Leeds on Sunday. Battered 4-1 away from home against fellow relegation strugglers Bournemouth, the Yorkshire-based outfit now face a late scramble to try and avoid the Premier League drop.

Such has been the negativity surrounding the side in recent weeks, the Leeds United’s Supporters Advisory Board (SAB) submitted a vote of no confidence in the club on Sunday evening (The Athletic).

A statement released by the SAB claimed they have a "lack of faith in the current management team at the club", while also calling for manager Javi Gracia to be sacked.

In what is developing into a toxic situation, a statement of apology was released to the official Leeds website on behalf of the players, with particular reference to one viral social media clip.

The video, which has been viewed over 16 million times on Twitter, showed a despondent Leeds squad shunning the opportunity to sign autographs and have photos taken with young supporters.

One of those highlighted as responsible for lacking leadership both on and off the pitch was McKennie, who endured a torrid afternoon on the south coast.

As per the Leeds Live post-match ratings, McKennie finished the match with a measly 3/10, indicating numerous problems with the American's game.

The ex-Schalke 04 man arrived on loan in January, with the Whites reportedly holding a £30 million obligation to buy in the summer, should Leeds retain their Premier League status.

What has Dean Jones said about McKennie's recent performances?

Admitting McKennie has struggled since arriving in England, journalist Jones highlighted part of the reason why he was being singled out for criticism.

On the midfielder, Jones said: "The problem with Weston McKennie is that when he's not playing well, he comes across as someone that's lazy, somebody that's not putting in the extra work, he can look slow.

"It's frustrating because, technically McKennie has got everything and he's got a good football brain too.”

What's next for McKennie and Leeds?

With only four matches of the campaign left to play, there is growing concern that Leeds' three-season stint in the top flight could be about to come to an end.

The Yorkshiremen face the unenviable task of taking on title-hopefuls Manchester City in their next Premier League outing, in a game that now becomes one Leeds cannot afford to lose.

After that, it's the visit of Newcastle United to Elland Road, before finishing up with matches against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Having impressed for the US side that made it out of the group stages at Qatar 2022, McKennie has already demonstrated he has the quality to boss a midfield, with the Leeds fans now hoping they see the best of him in the coming weeks.