Leeds United loanee Weston McKennie’s future needs to be determined at the end of the season with the US international poised for offers from across Europe.

An option to sign McKennie for an initial €34.5m (£30m) is included in the Leeds loan agreement from Juventus yet they are currently fighting to retain their Premier League status.

Which European clubs are interested in McKennie?

McKennie joined Leeds in January yet has only been involved in two wins from eight Premier League matches and they sit two points above the relegation zone. Interest from Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and Roma is ongoing and there are other clubs beginning to now monitor the situation.

The Elland Road outfit will need to fight for the chance to keep him at the club and are remaining tight-lipped over their future intentions - but that goes hand-in-hand with their uncertain league situation. Relegation would undoubtedly mean he does not join and that is why the list of suitors will only grow between now and the end of the season.

McKennie, 24, has not necessarily adapted well to life in Yorkshire, recently admitting: “I’m a Texas boy who has been living in Italy for a while with good weather, but here I’m begging to see sunlight for just 10 minutes per day.”

That element of life would be easier to accept if things were going well on the pitch but he signed to help Jesse Marsch turn around the season and his boss left soon after, to be replaced by Javi Gracia.

What is Weston McKennie's stance on his future?

At Leeds he is joined by fellow Americans Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson - and Marsch had been key to bringing hm in to create a midfield partnership with Adams. But McKennie will take a measured approach to his summer decision in order to maintain his own standing in the game. His move to Juve in 2021 was a big moment as he stepped up from German side Schalke to prove himself among the very elite.

He struggled to make an impact in Turin and is now on the lookout for a path to get his career back on track, with a turnaround at Juventus looking unlikely.

Leeds face Premier League leaders Arsenal straight after the international break but then have three home matches against Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Liverpool as they fight for survival in England's top division. The club have big summer investment plans that would be impacted by relegation, even beyond the McKennie dilemma.