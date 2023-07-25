Leeds United are now confident of keeping hold of a key duo ahead of the 2023/24 Championship season, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealed in an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Manager Daniel Farke has been shaping his side ahead of Leeds' return to the second tier, but they could be about to be given their biggest boost yet.

Leeds United transfer news

After a dismal season last time around, Leeds suffered relegation to the Championship just three years after being promoted as champions.

It had been some time coming, with the Whites just about surviving the drop in the previous campaign, when they finished the campaign three points above the relegation zone in 17th place.

Failing to learn from their mistakes, Leeds were once again embroiled in a relegation scrap last season, where their fate was once again left to the final day.

Obviously, they weren't handed a reprieve this time around, with Leeds being relegated following a disappointing 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

As a result of their relegation, questions surrounding some of Leeds' star players were thrown into doubt, with offers expected to be lodged for their top talent.

That was the case for Rodrigo, who joined the Qatari side Al Rayyan for a fee of £3 million, just three years after joining the club for a whopping £27 million (The Athletic).

It was feared that starlet Wilfried Gnonto would leave for a similarly low fee, but a bid of £15 million from Premier League Everton has already been rejected by the Yorkshire-based outfit.

Likewise, defender Tyler Adams has also been subject to interest this summer, with Aston Villa said to be keen on the midfielder who cost £20 million last summer.

But now, with the campaign just weeks away, journalist Taylor has issued a key update on the pair's future.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Leeds?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor admitted that while interest in Gnonto and Adams have attracted interest, they remain confident in keeping hold of the duo.

On the Leeds duo, Taylor said: “I think there is a chance they stay. Certainly Adams and although there's been interest from the likes of Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, there hasn't really been anything too concrete.

"Obviously, the Championship season isn't too far away now, I think it's just under two weeks away. So ultimately, I think they are part of the plans at the moment.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Leeds?

Leeds begin their Championship season with a clash against Cardiff City on August 6th and the Whites faithful will be hoping they have a squad capable of challenging for an immediate return to the top flight by then.

One addition that could be made before that date is RB Leipzig star, Yussuf Poulsen, who according to reports in Turkey, is set for meetings with the Yorkshire-based outfit.

Elsewhere, reports in Germany claim that Leeds are working on a deal that could see Alexander Nubel join the club as their new number-one goalkeeper.

That's because Illan Meslier is expected to depart the club before the transfer window shuts, even if he could be on the roster at the start of the campaign.

Transfer insider Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT this month that it was expected Meslier won't be part of Farke's side this season, with a move away from Elland Road edging closer.