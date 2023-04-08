Leeds United's rumoured pursuit of manager Patrick Vieira would not be a sensible move, journalist Dean Jones told GIVMESPORT.

Vieira has been out of work since being sacked by Crystal Palace earlier this year and Jones believes Leeds should look elsewhere instead.

Leeds United manager news - Patrick Vieira

As per a report by talkSPORT, Leeds are eyeing a surprise move for out-of-work manager Vieira at the end of the season.

It's claimed the ex-Palace chief is fancied by the Leeds hierarchy, who considered a move for Vieira after sacking Jesse Marsch earlier this year.

Leeds eventually settled on former Watford boss Javi Gracia, who was appointed at Elland Road until the end of the campaign.

But it's now claimed Leeds could turn to Vieira once again, should Gracia not be given the job on a full-time basis.

The report claims that the former Arsenal midfielder is keen to return to the dugout as soon as possible, despite his recent struggles with relegation candidate Palace.

Vieira was reportedly unhappy with his sacking by the south Londoners, as he felt he was dismissed unfairly with the club still in a strong position.

Of course, Leeds also find themselves in a relegation scrap at the bottom of the Premier League, but rumours of a move for Vieira continue to circulate.

What has Dean Jones said about Vieira to Leeds?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones questioned whether Leeds moving in for Vieira would be the correct decision.

On the 46-year-old's credentials, Jones said: "I don't think that Patrick Vieira would have done too much in recent times to convince Leeds that he would be the way forward.

"I think that Leeds really have to consider what they're going to do here and that will obviously depend on whether they even stay in the Premier League.

"But if they do, I don't think he would be the answer to that, given the way that things went for him at Crystal Palace.”

Would Vieira be a sensible appointment by the Leeds board?

It's safe to say Vieira has endured a mixed time as a manager so far, having endured tricky spells at New York City FC, OGC Nice and most recently Palace.

Boasting 327 matches in the dugout to his name, Vieira undoubtedly has the required experience to lead a team like Leeds, but whether he has the quality is another question entirely.

During his only spell as a manager in the Premier League with Palace, the French World Cup winner managed a measly 29.7% winning rate (Soccerbase).

With clear deficiencies as a top-flight boss, Leeds might be best placed to look elsewhere, should they stay in the Premier League themselves this season.